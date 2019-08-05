Diddy, 49, & Lori Harvey, 22: Their Italian Rendezvous With Her Parents Was ‘No Coincidence’

Surprise! Amid rumors that Diddy and Lori Harvey are dating, he joined her for dinner with her parents in Italy, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that this random encounter was totally planned from the start!

What started off as a Harvey family vacation turned into a remake of Meet The Parents. While Steve Harvey, 62, and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, 54, were having a meal in Nerano, Italy, they were joined by Lori Harvey, 22, and her rumored boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs! “It seemed way too convenient that Lori and Diddy just happened to be in Italy at the same time so now that the pictures are out there it’s all making sense,” a Diddy source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Diddy didn’t tell anyone he was planning to meet up with Lori in Europe, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together, so there is no way it was a coincidence. But as far as everyone knew Diddy was just going on a family vacation [and] he fooled everyone.”

Diddy, 49, was seen smiling while eating with Lori’s parents. If Steve had any objections to Diddy dating his stepdaughter, this would be the time and place for the Family Feud host to voice his concerns. Instead, judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, it seems everything is okay. If Steve did give his approval of this rumored relationship, he wouldn’t be the only one. “His friends are happy for him,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “It’s a relief to see him back smiling, as he was destroyed by the loss of Kim [Porter.]” The woman Diddy called his “soul mate,” and the mother of three of his kids passed away from pneumonia on November 15, 2018.

“It is a brutal loss. But they’re rebuilding,” the insider said of Diddy and his family. “He is back in a good place and so are his kids. They’re all doing really well. Kim is still a constant on their minds and topic of conversation, and it will always be that way. She’s their angel now more than ever. But life also has to go on, and the sun is shining for them all again.”

While some might raise an eyebrow at a 49-year-old man dating a woman who is literally less-than-half his age, but an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lori has been a friend to the entire Combs family for years. She and the Bad Boy Records mogul had “gotten a lot closer over the past six months or so.” Lori was also close to Kim, and she was “really there for Diddy” in his hour of grief. “Loris has a way of making him smile. She makes him happy, and they’re good friends.”