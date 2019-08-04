It’s meet the parents time for Diddy and rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey. They dined in Italy with her ‘Family Feud’ host step-dad Steve and her mom Marjorie looking super cozy.

While Diddy, 49, and Steve Harvey‘s youngest step-daughter Lori Harvey, 22, continue to keep fans guessing if they’re dating, the possible couple made a big step having dinner with her parents. The mogul is on a family vacation in Italy and just happened to rendezvous with Lori, Steve, 62, and Lori’s mom, fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, 54, who Steve married in 2007. They were photographed dining as a foursome in Nerano, Italy, sitting close together while Lori had a big smile on her face in pics you can see here.

Lori has had close ties to Diddy’s family for years, even dating his son Justin Combs, 25. But the two have been spending quite a bit of time together lately, especially after his ex Cassie announced her pregnancy with new BF Alex Fine. They hung out in NYC on July 24, albeit it was not a one on one date as they were joined by Lori’s friend Elisa Johnson, who shared Instagram Stories throughout the day and night with Lori.

But now they’re hanging out abroad, as Diddy — real name Sean Combs — has taken a family vacation to Italy with his kids where he just so happened to be in the exact same place as Lori and her family! What are the chances of that? And dining with her parents seems to be a big step as they all rode on the same small boat from a yacht to shore. During dinner Lori lovingly stroked the back of Diddy’s head while he put his arms around her in a big hug. It was PDA that sure appeared to be more than just affection among “friends.”

A source close to the situation previously told us EXCLUSIVELY that the two have bonded ever since the Nov. of 2018 death of Diddy’s former partner and mother of three of his children Kim Porter. “Lori has been friends with the whole family for years,” the source said. “But she and Diddy have gotten a lot closer over the past six months or so, really since Kim’s death because Lori was very close to Kim too. She was grieving too, so she was really able to be there for Diddy in his grief. She uplifts him. This has been one of the hardest times of Diddy’s life, if not the hardest, so anyone that can bring light to his life he cherishes. And Lori has a way of making him smile, she makes him happy, they’re good friends.” After these pics in Italy, it looks like their friendship might have moved into romance.