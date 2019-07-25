Diddy, 49, Spotted Out With Lori Harvey, 22, Again After Ex Cassie Reveals Pregnancy

Diddy enjoyed a summer night with Lori Harvey, who dated his son Justin Combs, amid the news that his recent ex Cassie is pregnant.

Diddy, 49, and his son Justin Combs’ reported ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey, 22, were seen out together last night in New York City in new pics. The duo, who have been rumored to be together and married (which Lori has denied), both wore stripes and white on the NYC summer night. Diddy wore a light blue button-down top and blue and white striped shorts, along with blue socks and white sneakers.

Lori wore an off-the-shoulder white crop top blouse with flowy high-rise blue and white striped pants. She also rocked white sneakers and had her hair up in braids. She wore a simple necklace and had on gorgeous makeup for the evening. While it may have seemed like a date, they were joined by Lori’s friend Elisa Johnson, who shared Instagram Stories throughout the day and night with Lori.

Fans reacted online to the news that Diddy may be dating his son’s ex-girlfriend. One fan said, “Lori Harvey out here taking strolls with Diddy like she wasn’t dating Justin not too long ago.” Another person commented, “Wait Diddy & Lori Harvey dating? I’m uncomfortable.” And someone else remarked, “I CANNOT believe Diddy is dating Lori. I am so disgusted wtf. It doesn’t matter if Justin even blessed it. What is that?? :/”

Wait Diddy & Lori Harvey dating? I’m uncomfortable. — BROWN SKIN GIRL 👩🏾‍🦱 (@Vict0riaaaaaaa) July 25, 2019

Diddy appeared to be doing just fine amid the news that his ex Cassie, 32, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Alex Fine, 26, after Diddy and Cassie split in Oct. 2018. He commented on the pregnancy in an Instagram post of his own. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex,” Diddy said. “I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

In addition to spending time with Cassie recently, Diddy spent last weekend with daughters Chance, 13, D’Lila, 13, and Jessie, 13, to celebrate Chance’s birthday. Diddy shared moments from their Disneyland trip on his Instagram, including the fam singing “Happy Birthday” to his youngest daughter. Chance also posted a pic on her Instagram, saying that she spent her birthday at the “happiest place on earth.”