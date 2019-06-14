Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie On Pregnancy With New BF Alex Fine – See Message

Diddy has proved that there are no hard feelings when it comes to his ex, Cassie, who announced that she’s going to have a baby with her new man, Alex Fine.

Diddy has “nothing but love” for his ex-girlfriend Cassie, 32, and her new man, Alex Fine, 26. On June 14, the 49-year-old dad-of-six congratulated the couple two days after the singer announced that they’re expecting their first child together. Diddy even went so far as to post a photo of Cassie embracing Alex on his Instagram page, alongside his warm message. “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E,” the rapper wrote. Read his message to Cassie and Alex HERE.

Diddy’s magnanimous comment was soon praised by his followers and fellow celebs. Rapper Lil Scrappy wrote, “That’s what real ones do.” “I’ll never be this mature,” one fan wrote. “God bless.” Meanwhile, 2 Chainz wrote, “U hard.”

Cassie and Diddy split for good in October 2018 after being together for more than a decade. A month later the hip-hop mogul experienced fresh heartbreak on another level when his ex-girlfriend – and mother of four of his six children – Kim Porter, died suddenly at the age of 47. Although Cassie was pictured with Diddy in the immediate aftermath, offering him support, they never reunited as a couple and, by January 2019, she was booed up with the personal trainer.

Six months later, on June 12, following rumors that she’s expecting her first child, Cassie confirmed the news on Instagram. Next to two pics of her with Alex, she wrote, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl. Love you Always & Forever.” Alex also shared two Instagram posts commenting on the news that he is going to be a daddy. “Letter to Cassie,” he captioned one photo, writing in part, “I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you. I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you.”

Cassie gushed in response, “I love you so much! Can’t wait for this journey with you.” If Diddy’s message is anything to go by, he seems excited for the couple too.