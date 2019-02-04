Lori Harvey, 22, Linked To Trey Songz, Future & Justin Combs & Fans Are Here For Her Dating Skills

Lori Harvey, stepdaughter of dating advice guru Steve Harvey, is drawing praise from Twitter after being linked to Lewis Hamilton. That is, right after reportedly juggling Trey Songz, Future and Justin Combs!

Lori Harvey, 22, has an impressive dating resume, and Twitter’s here for it — even if not all men are. Rumors erupted on Feb. 4 that Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter was spotted with British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 34, right after she posted a photo with Trey Songz, 34, on Jan. 25. Lori has since taken down the post and wiped Trey from her Instagram feed, but that all happened after rapper Future, 35, and Diddy’s son Justin Combs, 25 — more men rumored to be on her roster — got salty! Are you still with us?

Lori and Trey were photographed at a jewelry store in Beverly Hills on Dec. 19, but Lori later ducked from the paparazzi in their car — something that reportedly provoked shade from Future and Justin! “You ducked too late. I see you. I like that, it’s cute,” Future said in an Instagram Live session, presumably directed at Lori, according to The Shade Room. The same outlet then reported that Justin copied Future’s pettiness, captioning one of his IG pictures, “Should’ve ducked sooner.” The caption is gone now, but, yikes. Best of all, Trey is most known for his song, “Mr. Steal Your Girl.”

Anyways, fans are telling Lori to pay the jealous men no mind. “Lori Harvey playing the game men play and they don’t like it. Cute,” one fan tweeted. Another fan thought Lori should take over her stepdad’s job of giving dating advice, tweeting, “I’d much rather read a relationship book from Lori Harvey than her father that’s what I know for sure. Spill tea sis!!.” And a third fan perfectly summed up why everybody else is mad: “Lori Harvey playing the game men play and they don’t like it. Cute.” Yup.

Lori Harvey is out there dribbling our childhood crushes and I’m here for it. — BonFire (@BonoloMaphutha) February 4, 2019

Lori Harvey gets it. You are SINGLE while dating until further notice. PERIODT! pic.twitter.com/QKM5bAQLhf — CeeBo🎀Green (@_cortneyy27) February 4, 2019

Ironically, Lori’s stepfather Steve authored the infamous dating advice book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which guided frustrated women into getting their men to commit. It looks like Lori won’t need to give that book a read.