Lori Harvey Unfollows Rumored Boyfriend Diddy After He’s Spotted With Another Woman

Lori, who is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, has been linked romantically to Diddy for some time and the pair were seen getting cozy in Mexico!

Is Lori Harvey, 22, done with Diddy, 49? Fresh off Diddy being spotted with another woman, Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter has hit the unfollow button in Instagram according to OK! Magazine. Upon further inspection, Diddy still follows Lori, as do Diddy’s sons Justin Combs, 25, and Christian Combs, 21. Lori and Justin have been longtime friends, and were previously rumored to be dating, but neither party ever confirmed anything beyond BFF status. Interestingly, Justin appeared to confirm his dad’s new romance at the Tiffany & Co. Mens’ Launch event at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. “[My dad and Lori are] good. They just… chilling,” he spilled, and revealed they were having some “private time.”

The possible unfollow comes after Diddy was seen with another woman, immediately sparking romance rumors! Diddy was spotted exiting a Maybach vehicle with Gemini Man‘s Nicole Olivera, 31, and heading into LA hotspot Nobu on Oct. 11. Diddy reportedly exited the car, and Nicole followed 30 seconds later, according to The Shade Room, who also obtained the photos. That same weekend, Lori was in Washington, D.C. for Howard University’s Homecoming celebrations.

Diddy and Lori haven’t confirmed any romance themselves, but they’ve been spotted hanging out frequently in recent months. Diddy joined Lori along with her stepdad Steve, 62, and mom Marjorie Harvey, 55, on a vacation in Italy, and the rumored couple were also seen on a romantic getaway in Mexico. Diddy and Lori also rocked coordinating outfits for a July outing in NYC. At one point, Lori was even rumored to be pregnant but was seen showing off her flat tummy shortly after.

Lori seems to have strong ties to Diddy’s family, posting a sweet message in memory of Diddy’s late ex Kim Porter. “Having a hard time processing this one. You were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me,” Lori wrote. “I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim.”

Prior to being linked to Diddy’s son, Lori was engaged to professional Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, 25. For his part, Diddy split from his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 33, in Oct. 2018 after 11 years of dating.