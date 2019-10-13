Diddy & Lori Harvey Enjoying ‘Private Time’ Together Reveals Christian Combs As Couple Continues To Be Spotted Together

Diddy’s son Christian Combs opened up about the dating rumors surrounding his dad and Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 11.

Christian Combs, 21, wasn’t afraid to give us a hint of his dad Diddy‘s rumored romance with Lori Harvey, 22, when he commented on their status in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch on Oct. 11. The son of the 49-year-old rapper and the late Kim Porter didn’t give us too much information when asked about the headline-making outings Diddy and Lori have been seen on, but he did let us know they were being “private” about the whole thing.

“They good. They’re just being… Private time,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us. “That’s up to them. So…” The answer wasn’t detailed but it sure makes us wonder if things are heating up between the two lately. They’ve been rumored to be dating for a while now and were spotted together on numerous occasions, including a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Sept. 9. They were then seen leaving a strip club together in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 14.

In addition to the outings, Diddy and Lori sparked pregnancy rumors after a photo surfaced of him rubbing her stomach underneath her shirt. It happened during their trip in Cabo but recent photos of Lori show off a flat stomach so we’re not so sure the rumors are true. Either way, though, Diddy and Lori seem to be embracing their time together whenever they get the chance, which is a great thing considering Diddy’s been taking the shocking death of Christian’s mother Kim pretty hard. The model and actress died of pneumonia almost a year ago on Nov. 15, 2018 and the “Missing You” crooner has been posting various tributes to her on social media ever since.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if there are any more Diddy and Lori outings that happen in the near future but no matter what, we’re wishing them and their families a lot of happiness!