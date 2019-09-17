Lori Harvey and Diddy continued to fuel dating rumors after they were spotted getting into the same car outside of a strip club in Atlanta. The pair were also joined by a very unexpected guest!

Are they or aren’t they? That is the question when it comes to dating rumors swirling around Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, and Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, 22. The rumored couple were spotted leaving Magic City in Atlanta, Georgia in a car together On Sept. 14, as reported by TMZ. After handing out a wad of cash to a handful of lucky fans outside the club, Diddy made his way to a car waiting for him; shortly after, Lori was seen being escorted to the car, where she swiftly entered the backseat opposite of Diddy.

However, the pair were reportedly not alone during their night out. Diddy’s son, Jason Combs, 25, was also seen hanging out with the twosome, which wouldn’t be awkward at all — if it weren’t for the fact that Lori and Jason were once a rumored couple themselves!

Diddy’s son and Lori never confirmed their relationship, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July, “People have really jumped to a lot of conclusions when it comes to Lori. She’s been ‘linked’ to so many men, and then it goes from being linked to people saying she’s in a full on relationship. She’s always denied dating Justin, she’s been close to the entire Combs family for years and says people just jumped to their own conclusions about her and Justin.”

Lori and Diddy first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted hanging out at a party together in March. They were also caught having dinner together in July, and have been seen together on multiple occasions thereafter — including an Italian vacation in August with Lori’s parents. “It seemed way too convenient that Lori and Diddy just happened to be in Italy at the same time so now that the pictures are out there it’s all making sense,” a source close to Diddy spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Diddy didn’t tell anyone he was planning to meet up with Lori in Europe, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together, so there is no way it was a coincidence. But as far as everyone knew Diddy was just going on a family vacation [and] he fooled everyone.”