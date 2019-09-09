Diddy and Lori Harvey were looking quite cozy as they headed home from a vacation in Cabo, fueling romance rumors and a possible pregnancy as he was rubbing her belly.

It looks like Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, and Lori Harvey, 22, are continuing their undercover romance by way of vacations. The two were photographed in Cabo San Lucas looking very much like an item on Sept 9 in pics you can see here. At one point the mogul had his arm around Steve Harvey‘s stunning step-daughter and the two were absolutely beaming with smiles while standing super close together. Diddy even put his hand underneath Lori’s blouse and rubbed her tummy. That has fans wondering if Lori could be pregnant with Diddy’s baby….or he was just feeling her tight abs.

The Shade Room posted more pics and fans think Lori and Diddy are having a baby. One person commented “Oh…touching a belly like that only means 1 thing 👀.” “Here comes the baby bump …..” a fan named Missy wrote. A user named Janelle wrote “If she’s pregnant, THAT WAS QUICK 😳”

If Lori is expecting, a pregnancy sure isn’t showing yet. She flaunted her incredible figure in a Sept. 5 Instagram photo where she was wearing a tiny white bikini top and a tight yellow printed cover up skirt on the bottom. The background featured a small outdoor fountain with colorful tiles around it and the building behind her was Spanish style architecture with arches and a red tile roof. Something that would definitely look right at home in Cabo. Plot twist — what if it was Diddy who took the sultry pic of sexy Lori?

The PDA in the pic is the most we’ve seen yet from Lori and Diddy. Rumors started that they were dating when the couple went out to dinner in NYC on July 24, albeit they were joined by several friends. But things took a new twist when Diddy and Lori were photographed in Nerano, Italy on Aug. 4, dining as a foursome with her stepdad Steve, 62, and Lori’s mom, fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, 54, who Steve married in 2007.

Diddy took his kids on a vacation to Italy’s Amalfi Coast, but what are the chances he’d end up with Lori and her parents in the exact same small Italian town over dinner. Now Lori and Diddy are a Mexican vacation, just over a month later. And continue to look so incredibly happy with each other. Neither Diddy or Lori has confirmed a romance, made all the more complicated by the fact that she used to date his son Justin Combs, 25.