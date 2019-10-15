Nicole Olivera: 5 things To Know About Actress, 31, Spotted On Dinner Date With Diddy 

Has Diddy moved on from Lori Harvey? The hip hop legend and actress, Nicole Olivera sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out to dinner at Nobu in LA on Oct. 13! Here’s everything we know about Nicole Olivera.

Nicole Olivera has been identified as the lucky lady Diddy treated to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles on October 13. The two were spotted exiting the rapper‘s Maybach separately as they made their way into the Hollywood hotspot. The status of Diddy’s relationship with the up and coming model is unknown. But, fans have expressed their confusion over Diddy’s recent outing with Nicole, seeing as he’s been romantically linked to 22-year-old Lori Harvey. As fans continue to follow the hip hop icon’s love life, here’s five quick facts about Nicole Olivera.

1. Nicole Olivera is a Los Angeles-based model and actress. — She has three acting credits, according to her IMDB page, which she has linked in her Instagram bio. Bad Escorts (TV series; four episodes; 2018-2019), The Situation (TV series; one episode 2013), Hollywood Misconception (short film; 2013). Nicole has also appeared in the film, The Middle, as an extra, as well as an extra on the popular TV show, Glee.

2. She’s apparently close to Diddy’s twin daughters. — About a week before she was spotted out with Diddy, Nicole shared a group photo with friends on Instagram, October 6, that included Diddy’s youngest kids, his 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James — whom he shared with late longtime love Kim Porter. In the photo, captioned, “My heart is so full right now,” Nicole is seen hugging one of the twins. It appears as though Nicole has been friends with the twins for quite some time. She has shared photos and videos with the girls on Instagram, dating back to September 2018.

3. Nicole attended high school in Miami. — She attended high school at South Dade in Florida in 2006, according to IMDB. Nicole also attended Aaron Speiser Acting Studio in LA in 2009.

4. She’s older than Diddy’s latest flame. — Nicole is reportedly around 30 or 31, according to online buzz and other reports.

5. Nicole and Diddy have not addressed their relationship. — The two have remained quiet about their dinner date, let alone the status of their relationship. It’s unclear how Nicole and Diddy met, and her dating history is also a mystery.