Lori Harvey Starts 23rd Birthday Celebrations With Rumored BF Future & Her Friends

Happy Birthday, Lori Harvey! Steve Harvey’s daughter celebrated turning 23 with rose petals, a private plane, and a party with her rumored boyfriend, rapper Future.

“Birthday trip starts nowwwww,” Lori Harvey captioned a video she uploaded to her Instagram Story on Jan. 9. In the clip, the soon-to-be 23-year-old (her birthday is on Jan. 13) boards a private plane, only to find champagne glasses, a birthday cake, a handful of friends, and plenty of rose petals scattered around. It appeared “roses” was the theme of her birthday party. In another IG Story, Lori shares a glimpse into her bedroom. The path was covered in red rose petals, and there were more on her bed – shaped into a heart with an arrow. While Lori didn’t name the person or persons behind this romantic gesture, some internet sleuths think that her rumored boyfriend Future, 36, was in the background in one of the photos Lori’s friends posted online (CLICK HERE TO SEE.)

This birthday celebration comes two weeks after Lori and Future kicked off 2020 together in Las Vegas. The couple was seen having a great time at a New Year’s Eve party in Sin City. If they were trying to keep their rumored romance on the DL, they failed miserably. Lori caught everyone’s eyes with her sparkly gray dress, and Future complemented his date with an all-white suit. The rumored couple was recorded chatting up with a fellow partygoer, and it appeared that they were having a good time. No word if they rung in the new year with a kiss.

Before their NYE in Sin City, Future and Lori yet again stirred up romance rumors, thanks to a trip to Africa. The “Mask Off” rapper performed for the first time on the continent with his “Future live in Lagos” show at the Eko Hotel & Suites on Sunday, Dec. 29. On that same day, Lori uploaded a photo of herself in a sleek, black strapless dress. She tagged herself as being in Lagos, Nigeria. She didn’t caption the pic, save with a black heart emoji, but a picture (or in this case, a geo-tag) is worth a thousand words.

Lori and Future first sparked talk about a potential romance in late October. In another case of being at the ‘same place at the same time,’ the two posted photos at the same beach on the same day. Then, she was spotted at his birthday bash a month later, where she was all smiles in a white dress. The two were also reportedly together at a Teyana Taylor concert, just days before his big party.

Oddly enough, Future just spent time with Lori’s other rumored boyfriend, Diddy, 50. Shortly after the start of the new year, Future went down to Miami to catch some sun alongside some fellow hip-hop heavyweights. As Diddy was spotted cruising around on a Jetski, Future was seen hanging with the likes of DJ Khaled, 44, and Meek Mill, 32.