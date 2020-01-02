Rumored couple Lori Harvey & Future were spotted having an absolute blast in Las Vegas during a wild New Year’s Eve celebration!

Ending the 2010 decade on a romantic note! Lori Harvey, 22, and Future, 36, were seen mingling and having a great time in Sin City at a New Year’s Eve party on December 31 (SEE FOOTAGE HERE). Both came dressed to impress for the big night, where the social media star dazzled in a sparkly gray dress with a very high slit going up her left leg while rocking a flowy hairstyle that cascaded down one of her shoulders. Future, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure in an all-white suit and stunner shades. The rumored couple chatted it up with a fellow partygoer amid a sea of good looking people dressed to the nines. A fan who posted the Instagram video captioned it with “Lori shining right now,” which rings true to the buzz surrounding her and the “Mask Off” rapper as of late.

Lori & Future have set social media ablaze over the past couple of months with many believing that the two are an actual item. This all started in late October 2019 when they posted photos at the same beach on the same day. Hmm. She was then spotted at his 36th birthday bash one month later where Lori was all smiles in a dazzling strapless white dress while taking snaps of the birthday boy. They were also reportedly together at a Teyana Taylor concert a couple of days before his big party.

They’ve also traveled internationally with one another! Lori & Future both went to Lagos, Nigeria right before New Year’s Eve where he put on a major performance on December 29. Lori shared a sultry snap from her time in the African country where she dressed to impress in a stunning form-fitting black dress.

Bling bling! Future looks to have treated Lori to quite the Christmas by apparently gifting her with a pricey gold Rolex watch! It was a rich day for her as she also showed off her two-toned diamond necklace and a timeless Chanel bag!

Could Lori & Future be the hot new couple we look out for in 2020? She already had a pretty memorable 2019 in terms of the men she was linked to that included Trey Songz, 35 and Meek Mill, 32. Perhaps he could be the one that finally sticks? Stay tuned all!