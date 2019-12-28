Future, 36, Travels To Nigeria With Rumored GF Lori Harvey, 22, 2 Months After They First Sparked Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey was right by Future’s side on a recent vacation to Abu Dhabi, and the rapper is rumored to have gifted the 22-year-old a ritzy Rolex watch for Christmas!

Lori Harvey, 22, and Future, 36, are becoming professional globetrotters! Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter has been posting up a storm on social media from Lagos, Nigeria where her rumored rapper boyfriend is performing on Dec. 29. Rocking a sleek and sexy strapless black dress by Wolford, Lori — who tagged her location as Lagos — posted barefoot in a marble floored room adorned with luxe black and gold pillars. With a perfect curled blowout, a smokey eye and a chic neutral pedicure, she was a vision in the form fitting dress adding a black heart emoji!

Hours prior, she hinted that she was jetting off somewhere in an Instagram video of her close friend Nikki Hightower seated in a cozy Business Class section of a Delta flight! “Where we going @nikkisworld,” Lori wrote over a short snap of her BFF sipping some champagne. Nikki, who is the co-owner of popular luxury consignment business SacDelux in Atlanta, also shared a number of videos from the lengthy journey. “Time to go,” she captioned a short video of Lori, who waved from the pod in front of her. Nikki later confirmed their location as Lagos, posting two back-to-back videos showing the streets of Lagos from a car.

The “Mask Off” rapper is set to perform his first-ever Africa show with “Future live in Lagos” at the ritzy Eko Hotel & Suites on Sunday, Dec. 29. “For all my Nigerian followers, Future will be performing in Lagos on December 29th,” he announced on his IG story. The Atlanta native also shared several posts on his Instagram story as he arrived in the country for the highly anticipated show!

Though Lori spent the holidays with her family, Future is believed to gave gifted her with a pricey gold Rolex watch for Christmas! The rapper has referenced his love of the luxury brand frequently, often purchasing them for his previous girlfriends and family — including a $29K model for his 5-year-old son, named Future Zahir, with ex Ciara. Lori seemingly had quite the haul at Christmas, as she also showed off her two-toned diamond necklace and a timeless Chanel bag!

The Lagos trip comes shortly after the pair traveled to luxe Abu Dhabi in November after weeks of romance rumors! Future posted a photo of gorgeous Lori — dripping in diamonds while rocking another sexy all-black number — and captioned it “Flawless.” She was seemingly right by Future’s side on the trip, as they took in the sights of the Middle Eastern destination. Lori was also spotted attending Future’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.