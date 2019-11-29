Lori Harvey: Future Shares Pic Of Diddy’s ‘Ex’ & Fans Are Here For Her Dating Skills — She’s The ‘Goat’

Future sharing a photo of Lori Harvey on his Instagram Stories feed was enough to send Twitter into a meltdown. The rapper seems to confirm that she’s his girlfriend.

Lori Harvey, 22, started trending on Twitter on Nov. 29 and it was all because of a photo that Future shared of her on Instagram. The 36-year-old rapper – who is currently in Abu Dhabi – shared a pic of Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter looking gorgeous in skin-tight black pants and a matching crop top. Her hair was scooped back into a simple high pony tail and she rocked diamonds on her wrists and around her neck. He captioned the pic, “Flawless. Tap for details.” The rapper – who has a son, Future, 5, with ex Ciara – is in the United Arab Emirates to perform at a gig. This pic comes mere days after she was spotted at his birthday party.

Given that Lori was most recently linked to music mogul Diddy, 50 (who is the father of one of her other rumored boyfriends, Christian Combs, 21), it was all too irresistible for fans lounging around at home, trying to recover from their Thanksgiving Day food coma. “Lori Harvey the goat man…got the king of misogyny posting her,” one person tweeted. (“Goat,” of course, stands for the “greatest of all time.”) Running through her relationship history, another person tweeted, “You gotta admire Lori Harvey. The girl is your toxic fave’s toxic fave. She’s the only chick who can leave Future, go to Trey, then go to Diddy, remain on Meek Mill’s wishlist [sic] and STILL have Future welcoming her back with open arms. A queen.” Meanwhile other gleeful fans were just praying that Lori would “break Future’s heart.”

As Lori’s fans know, the model has been linked to a number of R&B stars over the past year. Trey Songz, 35, is an ex. Meanwhile Meek Mill, 32, has even rapped about her on Drake’s track, “Going Bad.” He originally said that he’s got her on his “wish list,” but tweeted in February that he takes her “off sometimes.” “Trey my guy, I can’t just be reckless Ya know,” he wrote. “She’s fire.”

Finesser of 2019 #WeStan #LoriHarvey the goat 🐐 sis ran thru future diddy Trey 😎😌 pic.twitter.com/MM2Pp7fK5i — illy (@illy627) November 29, 2019

I can’t wait for Lori Harvey to break Future’s heart pic.twitter.com/NiPrSip6ce — Pizzarinah 🖤 (@OMGItsZarinah) November 29, 2019

Over the summer rumors swirled that Lori was Diddy’s latest squeeze after they were pictured vacationing together – alone (in Cabo, Mexico) and with her family (in Italy). But that ended abruptly in October when she unfollowed him on Instagram after he was spotted at Nobu in Los Angeles with actress Nicole Olivera.

Lori has been in the news most recently after getting arrested and facing hit and run charges. Her Mercedes G-Wagon flipped over after she reportedly hit another vehicle in Beverly Hills in October.