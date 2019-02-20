Meek Mill Admits He Was Crushing On Lori Harvey & Reveals Why He Didn’t Try To Pursue Her

That’s one less guy swooning over Lori Harvey! Meek Mill revealed on Twitter that he’s squashing his crush on the model because of guy code. So…which guy is he doing a solid?

Meek Mill admits he had a major crush on Lori Harvey, but that era is over. Meek just changed the lyrics to his song with Drake, “Going Bad”, that were all about how much he was into the 22-year-old model. And it’s all out of respect for his friend, Trey Songz. He confirmed that on Twitter when a fan called it out, tweeting back, “That’s my dawg I take her off sometimes Trey my guy I can’t just be reckless Ya know… she’s fire!” For those who hadn’t been following along in this saga, Lori, a model and equestrian champ, used to date Trey!

The original verse goes, “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list (That’s Lori)/ That’s the only thing I want for Christmas (True story, uh)”. The new lyrics, which you can hear below in a video from a recent concert, literally go, “I took Lori Harvey off my wish list.” Note, though, that his tweet says he takes her off his list sometimes. So, there’s still a chance!

Rumors started in early February that Lori was in a love triangle with Trey, Future, and Justin Combs. Add Meek to the mix, and she had four eligible bachelors vying for her love. Must be nice! It makes sense. Lori is gorgeous and talented. This accomplished woman was once a championship winning equestrian who had dreams of going to the Olympics. Her career sadly ended when she broke her back and tore her MCL during a show jumping competition in college. She went on to become a model, though — and a pretty damn good one! Oh, and she’s Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter. NBD.

That’s my dawg I take her off sometimes Trey my guy I can’t just be reckless Ya know 😅😅😅😅 🏆🏆she’s fire! https://t.co/aX9FZa2r6x — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 20, 2019

Lori was once engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, and later linked to race car driver Lewis Hamilton. Rumors about her and Trey started in December 2018, and Meek apparently just confirmed that romance!