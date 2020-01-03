Lori Harvey Stuns In Gorgeous Bedroom Photo While BF Future Hangs With Rumored Ex Diddy

Lori Harvey looked absolutely stunning rocking all white Balenciaga underwear, while posing for a series of photos, one of which she posted to her Instagram account!

She woke up like this! Lori Harvey, 23, looked totally flawless in a new snap she shared to her Instagram account on Jan. 3. In the pic, Lori perched herself in the rustled white comforter of a huge bed, with pillows tussled in the background. The model sported a bra and pair of shorts-styled underwear designed by Belenciaga for the photo shoot, and Lori’s face was spotlighted directly in the sun to show off her gorgeous features! “Just woke up,” she captioned the snap, adding a sun emoji.

The snap comes just on the heels of her newly-minted boyfriend, Future‘s, 36, trip to Miami to visit Lori’s rumored old flame Diddy, 50. Though Lori has clearly moved on from her possible relationship with Diddy, the mogul appears to have found a new love, as well. Diddy was spotted on a jet ski, enjoying the Miami waters, with a mystery woman, while Future hung out with the likes of DJ Khaled, 44, and Meek Mill, 32, the latter of which name-dropped Lori in his 2019 track “Going Bad.” It was like an eight-degrees of separation for who knew Lori Harvey!

If fans have any apprehensions about Lori and Future heading towards any drama due to his latest excursion, fear not. Future actually spent some time with Lori overseas in Abu Dhabi and Nigeria just two months after the pair sparked dating rumors! Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter was posting up a storm on social media from Lagos, Nigeria, where her rumored rapper boyfriend was performing on Dec. 29. Of course, Lori has yet to post any pics with her rumored beau, but fans are aching for a glimpse!

Clearly, though, Lori is having a blast and still using her Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from around the world and from the comfort of a luxurious bed! Fans love to see the young model living her best life, and cannot wait to see more of her in the new year!