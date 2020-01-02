Diddy Cozies Up To Mystery Woman On Jet Ski 1 Year After Kim Porter’s Death — See Pic

Not only was a mystery woman pictured on the back of Diddy’s jet ski, the rapper also hit Miami’s waters with Future! Yes, the same person who’s now romantically linked to Diddy’s rumored ex, Lori Harvey.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, was in Miami to have a good time — nothing less. Following a year of recovering from the tragic death of Kim Porter, who was the mother of three of his children, the rapper appeared to be having fun on a jet ski as a pretty (yet mysterious) woman clung to him from behind on Jan. 2. She wasn’t Diddy’s only surprise companion!

Future, 36, joined the jet ski outing, who had just vacationed with Lori Harvey, 22– AKA, Diddy’s rumored ex — in Abu Dhabi right before the new year. And the plot thickens — joining the mix was DJ Khaled, 44, and Meek Mill, 32, the latter of which name-dropped Lori in his 2019 track “Going Bad.” All these connections!

Like Future, Diddy also enjoyed some time abroad with Steve Harvey’s granddaughter. First, he was seen with Lori and her family in Italy in Aug. 2019, and the duo was then pictured getting flirty in Cabo, Mexico in September of that year! However, Diddy was seen with actress Nicole Olivera at Nobu in Los Angeles the next month, and Diddy lost Lori’s “follow” on Instagram. With their romantic ties seemingly cut, there appeared to be no tension between Diddy and Future at the start of 2020, amid their vacation in Miami.

No matter whom Diddy is seen with or rumored to be dating, he never fails to pay tribute to his beloved ex-girlfriend. On Dec. 15 of 2019, which would’ve been Kim’s 49th birthday, Diddy shared a montage video that featured intimate moments shared with his ex, clips of Kim with their children, and the actress’ beautiful singing. “Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!” Diddy wrote underneath the video.

The rapper also decided to throw his 50th birthday party just one day before Kim’s actual birthday (he actually rang in the big year on Nov. 4, 2019). Kim passed away from an unexpected case of pneumonia on Nov. 15, 2018.