Reginae Carter’s Hair Makeover: Lil Wayne’s Daughter Debuts Fiery Orange ‘Do — Before & After Looks

Reginae Carter surprised fans when she went from her usual brunette locks to a bright neon orange look in a new Instagram video that proves she can look great in just about any color.

Reginae Carter, 21, revealed an eye-catching hair makeover on July 18 when she posted some Instagram videos of herself looking amazing with neon orange locks! In one of the clips, which was in boomerang style and can be seen below, the daughter of Lil Wayne, 37, was sitting down in a black T-shirt while someone fixed her new fiery long and wavy tresses. “Deal With It,” she captioned the story post.

Reginae also posted a TikTok video that showed her lip-syncing with her orange hair while wearing a light blue crop top and matching workout pants. The video was compiled of various clips, including one of her holding a weight and one of her sitting on her knees in front of a staircase. She also posted some videos of herself singing along to a song in a car while flaunting her new and impressive look.

Since Reginae is known for her beautiful dark hair, the lighter tone is definitely a memorable moment for her. We’re not sure how long she plans on keeping the orange mane, but we’re loving it and hope to see more social media posts in which she can show it off!

The young star’s orange hair makeover isn’t the only time she’s wowed followers. Just a few weeks ago, she posted some flattering pics of herself showing off a floral patterned bikini while spending time on a boat. Her toned abs could be seen in the snapshots and her surroundings gave off a perfect summer vibe.

Reginae also had people talking when she posted a video of herself dancing to her ex YFN Lucci’s song in early July. She was wearing a gray long-sleeved crop top and matching sweatpants as she busted some moves in the TikTok clip and looked like she was thoroughly enjoying herself as she flashed a big smile the entire time. She captioned the video with a crying laughing emoji, leading many people to believe that although she and Lucci made headlines with their split, which was the result of Lucci attending Alexis Skyy‘s infamous cucumber party, there’s no more bad blood between them anymore.