Although Reginae Carter was not happy with YFN Lucci’s past behavior, which led to their 2019 split, she showed support for the rapper by dancing to his song in a new video.

Fans are SUPER confused after Reginae Carter, 21, posted a video of herself dancing to YFN Lucci’s song earlier this week. It’s been almost a full year since Reginae and Lucci broke up, but she still seems to be feeling his music, as she showed off some sexy moves with his song playing in the background. Lucci caught wind of the video and even re-posted it on his Instagram Story with a ‘crying laughing’ emoji.

Seeing Reginae seemingly show Lucci support like this came as quite a shock to fans who know what went down in the pair’s relationship last year. Reginae and Lucci began dating in 2018, but they split in August 2019, after he attended Alexis Skyy’s infamous ‘cucumber party.’ The event was caught on video by several attendees, and the clips went viral on social media after it happened.

The cucumber party was not only full of barely-dressed women, but it also featured many guests performing some NSFW acts with cucumbers. When Reginae saw footage of what went down, she ended things with Lucci. Earlier this year, Reginae opened up about the split during an Instagram Live interview. “I would never be cool with no man going to no party with no naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere,” she admitted. “I would never be cool with no man commenting under a female’s picture that’s naked.”

At the time, she also concluded that she would “never date another rapper” because she “learned [her] lesson.” Of course, just because Reginae is dancing to Lucci’s song, doesn’t mean they’re getting back together. However, fans are fearful that this video means that the 21-year-old is willing to take her ex back, and are begging her to be careful if she decides to do so.

Luckily, Reginae has a great support system in her parents, Lil Wayne and Toya Wright. On the most recent season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Reginae turned to Wayne for advice after her breakup from Lucci. He assured her that Lucci’s actions at the cucumber party proved that he was not “in love” with Reginae.

“Reginae definitely makes us proud,” Toya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “She’s independent. She’s smart and she’s not a fool. She was young and in love and she learned, so that’s a blessing.”