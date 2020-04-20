At Home With The Cast Of ‘Friends & Family Hustle’: Reginae Carter Reveals Her Daily Workout & More

Your favorite stars from the cast of ‘TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ are talking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how they’re spending their time in quarantine.

Reginae Carter, 21, has lived her life in the public eye as the daughter of Lil Wayne, 37, and Antonia “Toya” Wright, 36. But with the COVID-19 pandemic everybody is doing their part to help flatten the curve by staying at home. HollywoodLife caught up with Reginae who EXCLUSIVELY revealed how she’s staying fit despite being quarantined. We also dished with Reginae’s mom and Zonnique “Niq Niq” Pullins, the eldest daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter of T.I. Harris. All three ladies star in TI & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle and here’s how they’re staying busy while staying indoors.

Reginae Carter tells HollywoodLife:

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “My trainer has a virtual online training program so every day at 6 [o’clock] I work out with him. I also dance and keep myself active around the house all the time.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? “My quarantine essentials are lots of yummy snacks and drinks and a lot of games. I have the PlayStation and I just ordered a Wii.”

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? “I’m binge watching The Haves & The Have Nots right now! I’m on season 5 & I love it! Also The Resident. I’m all caught up now.”

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? “My quarantine playlist has no type. I play any and everything. It just depends on my mood. I love music!”

Toya tells HollywoodLife:

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “I’ve been walking two miles every day in my neighborhood and I just started a virtual online class with my trainer.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? “Snacks, food, diapers, board games and tissue lol. I already had lots of Lysol, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.”

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? “Ozark, Cherish the Day and Sistas.”

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? “I’m enjoying the IG Live DJ sessions with a few of my favorite DJs — DJ D-Nice, DJ Mannie Fresh & DJ E-Class.”

Zonnique tells HollywoodLife:

What are you doing to workout or stay fit at home? “My trainer actually has online virtual training classes so I’ve been trying not to be lazy and log in every day to do an hour workout.”

What are your at home quarantine essentials? What did you stock up on before? “I stocked up on a bunch of cereal and snacks and some groceries. I’ve just started trying to cook because before quarantine. I couldn’t cook anything lol.”

What are you binge watching during the quarantine? “Right now I’m binge watching Greys Anatomy, Ozark, and watching Dexter for the second time.”

What’s on your Quarantine playlist? “My quarantine playlist right now is a lot of Jhené Aiko and really a mix of all artists with mellow-like feels.”