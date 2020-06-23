Denise Bidot: 5 Things to Know About Lil Wayne’s New Girlfriend After They Go Instagram Official

Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne finally took their relationship public after rumors swirled that they were dating! Now that the couple is Instagram official, here are five things you should know about Denise!

Despite a worldwide pandemic, Lil Wayne has managed to find a new love in his life and her name is Denise Bidot! The stunning model, 34, and rapper, 37, made their relationship Instagram official on June 22, after Lil Wayne snapped a stunning photo of Denise wearing a tie-dye string bikini and making a kissing face while enjoying the cold water of a pool. The “Lollipop” rapper simply captioned the image “All” with an ellipses, leaving his fans to fill in the blanks. Here are five things you need to know about Denise Bidot!

1) She’s a professional plus-size model. Denise’s big break through came in 2014 when she was the first plus-size model to hit the catwalk for New York Fashion Week, walking for CHROMAT and Serena Williams‘ HSN fashion line! Since then, she’s worked with Nordstrom, Forever 21, Old Navy, Macy’s, Lane Bryant and more. During her shoot with Lane Bryant, where she posed up in a two-piece bathing suit, Denise proudly showed off her stretch marks in an untouched photo, making the image go viral in the hours after it was made public. She’s currently represented by CAA in both NYC and LA.

2) She’s appeared in TV and film. Denise might be thinking about pivoting to acting, because she already has quite the filmography to back her up. In 2011, Denise made her first appearance on the reality TV series Curvy Girls for one episode, and later appeared in the 2013 TV movie Habla Women as herself. She’s also appeared on the TV show Fashion Police in 2017 and later that year appeared alongside Danielle Brooks and Christian Siriano in the documentary Straight/Curve: Redefining Body Image.

3) Denise is the creator of “There Is No Wrong Way To Be A Woman.” In the summer of 2016, Denise launched “The No Wrong Way Movement,” inspiring everyone to feel beautiful in their skin. “While the world around us may try to force us into specific categories in order to measure up to a certain definition of beauty, I say I’m in a category all my own,” Denise shares on the official website. “My movement is all about inspiring others to love themselves exactly as they are because our differences are what make us perfect. If we are sincerely ourselves without apology, there’s no way we can go wrong.”

4) She perviously confirmed her relationship with Lil Wayne. Denise took to her Instagram story on June 15 to make it official with her new beau. “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us,” she captioned a pair of PDA pics her and the rapper on her Instagram story. As of now, Denise is the only person that Lil Wayne is following on Instagram!

5) She has a daughter. Denise hails from Miami, FL, and is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent. She has a 12-year-old daughter named Joselyn from a previous relationship who she credits as being the impetus behind Denise’s self-love/ body image movement.