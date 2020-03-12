Christian Siriano Reacts To ‘Project Runway’ Finale Show: ‘Some Was Amazing, Some Wasn’t Great’

Christian Siriano spoke to HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview about his reaction to the top designers in the ‘Project Runway’ season 18 finale show.

One designer’s life will be forever changed after tonight’s finale of Project Runway, when one of the four final designers is crowned the winner of season 18. One person who can absolutely attest to the life-changing results of a Project Runway win is none other than season 4 winner and show mentor, Christian Siriano. In speaking to HollywoodLife.com after the taping of the Project Runway season 18 finale runway show, Christian reacted to the final collections by the designers who showed.

“It’s so hard because I’ve been with them a lot, so I’m like, “Hmm….'” Christian reacted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I’m actually really glad that I got to sit out here and watch because I really thought some of the work was amazing, beautiful, beautiful, really, really looked so expensive… and then some work wasn’t great.” In addition to complimenting the designs, Christian also spoke about the culture of inclusivity that Project Runway has embraced, like introducing plus size and disabled models to the runway. “We have to have it. It made no sense that we didn’t before,” he said. “I’m so glad that all of the designers embrace these models. Like one designer opened the show with a wheelchair user is so fab and she killed it. She was like, so beautiful! She was so stunning. It was really nice to see.”

In addition to mentoring the contestants on Project Runway this season, Christian was also busy designing his Fall 2020 RTW collection, which he showed at New York Fashion Week in early February. Sticking with his consistent theme of an inclusive runway with models of all shapes, sizes and races, Christian’s line was a punkish ode to Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn in Birds Of Prey.

Spotted in the front row on the arm of Rachel Bilson was also Christian’s latest design in collaboration with Ziploc to celebrate the launch of the reusable Ziploc Brand Accessory Bag. “We went through all my mom and my sister’s old crap and made a really cool art piece,” the designer said of his spin on the Clutter Couture Bag. “The idea was, how do you make things that you’re going to get rid of and throw away, but reuse them in a cool way? I think that’s what we’re all talking about. Sustainability and how do we make something more interesting now? I loved the idea.”

Be sure to tune in to Project Runway season finale tonight at Ziploc® Brand Accessory Bags are available exclusively at Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores nationwide.