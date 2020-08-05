Lil Wayne’s Fans Think He’s In Love After Posting Bedroom Pic Of GF Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne encouraged his fans to ‘stop sleeping on love’ after posting a stunning bedroom pic of his beloved partner, Denise Bidot! The pair have been sharing adorable photos of one another, with this IG post as the latest!

Lil Wayne is falling in love right before our eyes! The “Lollipop” rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., 37, took to Instagram on the morning of August 5 and shared the most stunning photo of his darling girlfriend Denise Bidot. In the photo, the model and body positivity advocate, 34, was completely makeup free and looked simply stunning as she beamed at the camera.

“Stop sleepin on love,” the rapper captioned the unfiltered image. Fans absolutely fell in love with the photo, and took to the comment section to share their joy with Lil Wayne! “Weezy in love love,” one fan commented on the post. Another chimed in to say, “my boy in love!” Wayne and Denise have been going strong for some time, and it’s easy to see why the rapper has fallen completely head over heels for the stunning, confident woman.

Lil Wayne confirmed his romance with Denise after sharing a stunning swimming pool pic of the beauty on June 23. Just days prior, Denise posted a series of PDA pics with Weezy, featuring the caption, “Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us.” Both posts were just too sweet, and started a new trend where the couple have continued to post photos of one another!

It’s not totally clear how the two linked-up, but Denise is a towering force in her own right. The model has appeared in campaigns for Savage X Fenty, Levi Strauss & Co., and more. She was also the first plus-size model to hit the catwalk for New York Fashion Week, walking for CHROMAT and Serena Williams‘ HSN fashion line! The model even boasts her own movement — “The No Wrong Way Movement” — inspiring people to embrace their bodies just as they are.

In the time since Weezy and Denise have gone public with their romance, the two have shared endearing snapshots of their love. In recent Instagram posts from July 28 and July 10, the rapper and his lady love packed on the PDA in two snaps. Both were featured on Denise’s Instagram account, and featured the captions, “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king,” and “I could kiss you forever.” Seeing as how happy these two are, we hope that their love continues to flourish well into the future!