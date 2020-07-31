10 Of The Hottest New Couples Of 2020: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly & More

So many celebrities were able to find new love in 2020! Check out the pics of hot new celebrity couples like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and more from the year so far!

In spite of all the ups and downs 2020 brought, these celebrities defied the odds and found new love! In all fairness, quarantine can really bring people closer together, and it seems like the living situation for many celebs did just that. A number of these couples have shown off their love on social media and out in public, and we’re celebrating them and the possibility of finding someone in trying times!

Stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their love Instagram official after they were seen out and about on a number of occasions. Others, like Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have been enjoying long walks and grabbing some Dunkin’ Donuts coffee near Ben’s Los Angeles home. All in all, these stars appear so happy together. Take a look at 2020’s hottest new couples below!

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Following her shocking split from actor Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox was spotted getting cozy with Machine Gun Kelly (born Richard Colson Baker) in May. The pair were seen out and about on Megan’s 34th birthday, and grew even more close as the summer went on. As of July 28 the two are Instagram official! “Waited for eternity to find you again,” MGK captioned the black and white snap.

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

Ben and Ana sparked romance rumors as far back as February 2020. The pair went on a trip to Ana’s native Cuba after they met while filming Deep Water in November 2019. The onscreen chemistry clearly contributed to their offscreen romance because the two have been inseparable ever since! They’ve enjoyed walks through Ben’s Los Angeles neighborhood, coffee runs, and Ana even met Ben’s kids, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner. If that’s not a sign of a serious relationship, we’re not sure what is!

Skylar Astin & Lisa Stelly

Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin had a bit of a rocky start to 2020. The end of 2019 saw Skylar navigating his divorce from his former co-star Anna Camp, who also went on to find new love with Michael Johnson. Fortunately, the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star found love with Lisa Stelly! He went Instagram official with the entrepreneur on July 11, posting a sweet pool selfie with the accomplished businesswoman.

Lil Wayne & Denise Bidot

Stunning former model and body positivity activist Denise Bidot went Instagram official with rapper Lil Wayne and pretty soon, everyone could see why the “Lollipop” lyricist fell for the gorgeous, courageous woman. The pair became Instagram official in June, but in July the couple graced social media with an intimate photo featuring Lil Wayne giving Denise a smooch on her cheek. “Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don’t think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king,” she captioned the photo.

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

Peter Weber‘s journey to find love on The Bachelor was met with a lot of turbulence. Fortunately, after the series wrapped, he journeyed to Chicago and reconnected with former contestant Kelley Flanagan. The pair quarantined together in Kelley’s apartment and, naturally, one thing led to another and the two have been inseparable ever since! In fact, they regularly post about their relationship on social media.

Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace aren’t super open about their relationship on social media, but when they are, it’s absolutely adorable! The pair have been seen out and about throughout the month of July and seem super smitten! On Kate’s 47th birthday, Goody shared a public ‘I love you‘ on Instagram for his partner. Too sweet!

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich

Singer Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich began quarantining together in March 2020. But pretty soon, their romance turned into something that they wanted to continue for a lifetime. On July 23, Demi revealed to her legions of fans that she got engaged to Max! Although it was a whirlwind romance, Demi and Max couldn’t have looked happier in their engagement photos. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Demi said of her future husband.

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

After a very public relationship, engagement, and split from Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande chose to keep her next relationship under wraps. But during the debut of her music video “Stuck With U,” featuring Justin Bieber, Ari revealed her new love with Dalton Gomez! The two finally went Instagram official in a series of photos for her 27th birthday on June 26. You can see the image amongst the photos above!

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga was ready to show off her “stupid love” all over Instagram after getting together with businessman Michael Polansky at the start of 2020. The two were first pictured cuddling up in a boat in a Feb. 3 post Gaga shared to Instagram. Since then, the Grammy-winner has shown off her love across social media.

Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks

Just after the start of the new year, Liam Hemsworth got together with fellow Aussie Gabriella Brooks! Given the attention on Liam following his high-profile split from Miley Cyrus, the two have kept things pretty quiet, only being seen out and about in Los Angeles and Australia from time to time. Clearly, however, the two are very close and their romance has blossomed as the year has gone on!