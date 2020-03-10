Liam Hemsworth: Why Things Are Getting ‘More Serious’ In Romance With Gabriella Brooks

Things are heating up between Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks. The couple is getting more public with their romance after keeping things on the down-low.

After first being spotted together in Byron Bay, Australia in early Dec. 2019, Liam Hemsworth, 30, and model Gabriella Brooks, 23, are still going strong. While they first started quietly dating down under, the pair paid a visit to the paparazzi infested, high-profile L.A. restaurant The Ivy on Feb. 27, 2020, where they were photographed as a couple. Now their romance is growing stronger by the day. “Things between Liam and Gabriella are definitely getting to be more serious since their lunch date at The Ivy with his brothers and some of his closest friends. Liam was able to see how well she fit in with his loved ones and it just meshed. He could see serious potential with Gabby and is very much open to seeing where things go with her on a long-term basis,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“One of the things that Liam really likes about her is that she lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on the relationship. She lets things happen organically and doesn’t seem to have any expectations, which is very freeing. It allows things to flow naturally for them and has only brought them even closer,” the insider continues.

“Gabby and Liam both came into this fresh out of serious relationships, so it is surprising how quickly things progressed. But it all happened so naturally. They have friends in common in Sydney and in L.A., so blending into each other’s lives has been seamless. It’s obvious they’re really into each other and they are definitely exclusive,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s funny because they both wanted to take things slowly. But in reality, things have moved pretty quickly. They really like each other and have been spending a ton of time together.”

This is Liam’s first new relationship in TEN YEARS! He was with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, 27, on and off from 2009-2019, and they wed in a pre-Christmas ceremony in Dec. 2018. But things fell apart over the following summer where they didn’t spend much time together. The end came when Miley was photographed kissing Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter poolside in bikinis while on an Italian vacation in Aug. 2018. The next day her camp announced the couple’s separation. Shortly thereafter Liam filed for divorce, which was finalized in Jan. 2020. Miley has been dating Aussie singer Cody Simpson, 23, since Oct. 2018.