Liam Hemsworth Shows Off His Toned Arms In Black T-Shirt For Lunch Date With Gabriella Brooks

Back to black — Liam Hemsworth looked as handsome as ever, wearing a black T-shirt and jeans while out on a lunch date in Los Angeles with his rumored girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks.

Liam Hemsworth is showing off his rumored new lady and his toned arms. The Hunger Games actor, 30, was spotted at the Los Angeles hotspot The Ivy with Aussie model Gabriella Brooks, 23, on Feb. 27. The couple were both dressed quite casually for their lunch date with friends. Gabriella wore a white shirt tucked into her blue jeans and donned a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from flashing cameras. Liam opted for a similarly casual look. He wore a crisp black T-shirt that perfectly showed off his toned arms and wore a pair of black pants for the monochromatic look. The duo looked really quite fashionable and relaxed as they enjoyed their time together!

Gabriella and Liam are truly thriving in the beginnings of their relationship after a tumultuous start. The duo were first rumored to be dating in December 2019, roughly four months after Liam filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus, 27. Although Gabriella and Liam have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Liam and Miley’s finalized divorce in January marks a major turning point for their romance. Overtime, these two have become a lot more comfortable being seen out together in public. But their not putting in pressure on making things serious just yet.

Liam’s newfound relationship is really a ‘breath of fresh air’ for the star. “Gabriella has been a breath of fresh air and she makes him very happy,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Gabriella lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on him.” Although the pair seem to be steadily moving their romance along, Liam and Gabriella “have no label on where things stand with them at this point and although they’re both really private, they feel comfortable enough with each other to step out in public and allow themselves the freedom to have a good time.”

From the looks of it, Liam and Gabriella are really quite content with where their relationship stands right now. It may have taken some time for things to settle before these two could really feel comfortable stepping out, but now that they are, it offers a fresh start for Liam after a difficult few months. As their relationship continues to blossom, we cannot wait to see these two out and about more!