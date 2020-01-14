Exclusive
Liam Hemsworth: Why New GF Gabriella Brooks Is A 'Breath Of Fresh Air' After Miley Cyrus Split

While maneuvering his divorce from his ex, Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth is ‘very happy’ with the new lady in his life, Gabriella Brooks.

Liam Hemsworth has a new lease on life and new lady, too. The Hunger Games actor, 30, has been spotted with gorgeous Aussie model, Gabriella Brooks, 23, since mid-December 2019 and the pair just continue to get closer. But fans shouldn’t expect the twosome to get too serious any time soon. “Liam is still in the midst of his divorce with Miley [Cyrus] so marriage is the furthest thing from his mind right now,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Furthermore, Liam’s “split from Miley was really hard on him,” making perfect sense for the actor to keep his personal life rather private at the moment.

As fans know all too well, Miley, 27, and Liam announced they were calling it quits in August 2019 after only eight months of marriage and nearly a decade of their on-again, off-again relationship. Since then, Miley has moved on from Kaitlynn Carter, 31, to her current beau Cody Simpson, 23. And as for Liam, “Gabriella has been a breath of fresh air and she makes him very happy,” the source revealed. “Gabriella lets him be himself and doesn’t put any pressure on him.”

While their potential relationship is quite new, “They have no label on where things stand with them at this point and although they’re both really private, they feel comfortable enough with each other to step out in public and allow themselves the freedom to have a good time.” And the rumored couple has already been seen out and about together! The two were spotted on Jan. 12 stealing a few smooches while sharing some relaxing time Byron Bay Beach in Australia.

Liam and Gabriella appeared to be in good spirits on their outing, smiling and enjoying the sun and sand roughly one month after they were first spotted together. Prior to Gabriella’s foray into the actor’s life, Liam was previously linked to Australian actress Madison Brown, 22. Those rumors, however, quickly fizzled out, as Liam was spotted more and more with Gabriella. As his personal life begins to settle, fans look forward to seeing what comes next for these two.