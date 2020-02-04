See Pics
Liam Hemsworth Passionately Kisses GF Gabriella Brooks 1 Week After Finalizing Miley Divorce

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth is ready for the next chapter in his life. The hunky Australian was spotted kissing new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks in LA just after his divorce from Miley Cyrus became official.

Liam Hemsworth, 30, has definitely moved on from Miley Cyrus, 27. The actor was seen passionately kissing his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 21, outside the gym in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. The new couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Gabriella wrapped her arms around Liam for their sweet kiss. They didn’t try to hide their adorable PDA whatsoever. Liam and Gabriella kept things simple for their outing in casual outfits.

This PDA from the new couple comes just a week after Liam’s divorce from his now ex-wife became final. Liam and Miley’s divorce was finalized on Jan. 28, just 5 months after Liam filed the documents. Liam and Miley were only married less than a year before they split. Both Liam and Miley have moved on romantically since announcing their breakup. While Liam is now with Gabriella, Miley is in a relationship with Cody Simpson, 23.

Even though they’re no longer together, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Liam will “always love” Miley. However, he is much “happier” now with the way things have worked out. “They split because [Liam] realized as he got older and grew up, they weren’t having a traditional marriage and relationship and that was hard for him and it wasn’t working for Miley either,” our source revealed. “They both really wanted to live their lives differently.”

Liam and Gabriella, who is Australian as well, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted meeting Liam’s parents for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia, on Dec. 13, 2019. They were later spotted kissing on the beach in Jan. 2020. Looks like things are really heating up between these two!