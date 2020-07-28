Machine Gun Kelly Confesses He ‘Waited For Eternity’ To ‘Find’ Megan Fox As They Cuddle In Cute New Pic

Machine Gun Kelly just can’t contain his feelings about his sweetheart Megan Fox. He held her in his arms and gushed over how long he’s waited to find her in a new photo.

Colson Baker — had his hand playfully on her derriere, as the Transformers actress held on around his waist. They both stuck their tongues out for the photo, but Colson’s caption was anything but silly. He wrote, “W After Megan Fox told boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly that they share the same soul , he has made a bold proclamation about about how he’s waited for “eternity” for them to find each other. On July 28, the rapper/actor shared an Instagram mirror selfie, as the pair had their arms around each other in a black and white photo. MGK — real name— had his hand playfully on her derriere, as the Transformers actress held on around his waist. They both stuck their tongues out for the photo, but Colson’s caption was anything but silly. He wrote, “W aited for eternity to find you again,” along with red heart and knife emojis.

Megan and Colson are in Puerto Rico where production is back underway on their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Already they’ve been photographed taking romantic walks on the beach together while holding hands. The pair first met on the set in March before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a halt in shooting. The 34-year-old beauty said that she knew there was a deep and intense connection between them at the time, even though she was still married to Brian Austin Green, 47. Megan revealed to the film’s director Randall Emmett in his Give Them Lala…and Randall podcast on July 22 that she felt the heat with MGK right away.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Randall) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Megan revealed to Randall and his co-host/fiancee Lala Kent, as well as a very happy Colson. “Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.” That “what” turned out to be her falling really hard for MGK.

She made the revelation during the couple’s first joint interview following their romance becoming official in late May. She continued, “I just felt it like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set. I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Their deep connection was mutual by the time the pair got together to film the music video for his song “My Bloody Valentine.” It dropped on May 20, two days after Brian admitted that he and Megan had split up during a tearful confessional on his …With Brian Austin Green podcast. In the video, Megan steps on Colson’s face with her red manicured foot, while his mouth is taped up. And the kinky move during filming was his idea, which she predicted in advance (that’s twin flame power working!).

“It’s no secret I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist,” Colson revealed to Teen Vogue on July 13 about his foot fetish. “And I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you.’ And she was like ‘Yeah, I literally got a pedicure cause I knew you were going to ask me that,’” he revealed. He told her to grind her foot against his right cheek, and sure enough she did it, as it is right there in the music video. So before they even began filming, Megan already knew about Colson’s foot fetish and was super cool with it. That goodness that he waited for “eternity” to find her!