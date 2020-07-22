Megan Fox Hints About Being Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Future Wife’ As They Tease Having Kids Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have only been dating for a few months. But they’re already talking about marriage and having a baby girl, and it is all aligned in the stars.

Things between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are way more intense than most fans believed. While looking at their astrological charts, the loved-up pair is already deeply focused on their future. In their first joint interview, the couple appeared on the Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, on July 22. They were joined by famed astrologer Susan Miller, who read the their charts. Megan, 34, is really big into astrology, and the Transformers star was so excited to hear what she had to say. Megan and MGK’s chart readings come in the second half of the podcast here:

Susan first did MGK’s chart. She revealed that the singer/rapper/actor — real name Colson Baker — is “Shy and needs time to think and create. He likes to be out with people, but also needs time alone,” but that he also “has such a good heart.” She noticed that Colson had, “Never been married before. Hmm. House of marriage and house of business partnership is the same house,” she explained.

When Colson wondered, “What about love?” Susan remarked that he’s “ruled by Mercury in the 12th house. You’re going with Megan, did somebody put you together?” and the couple was wowed. They met on the set of the movie Randall is producing, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which just resumed filming in Puerto Rico after a fourth month hiatus due to the coronavirus. Susan then asked, “Are you setting a date or is it a little early yet?” when it comes to Megan and Colson marrying. “Wait wait…we’re not engaged or anything, I think he’s asking do you see a marriage for him in his chart,” Megan explained, as Susan said, “There’s no bad things in there.”

Astrology buff Megan then explained, “His descendent is in, it’s ruled by Jupiter, to his descendent in Sagittarius. Yeah, would indicate then that his marriage partner, because it’s ruled by Jupiter, would be famous?” Susan agreed and added, “or could be a scholar too. Sagittarius is also someone who digs deep and thinks.” Colson jumped in to say about his future marriage partner, “I think she’s famous,” with a nod to Megan. you

Susan then said that Colson’s chart indicated that his future wife will be someone who is “happy.” That absolutely sent the rapper over the moon, as he jumped in to tell her, “Yeah, like Megan. Megan is always really happy.” Susan agreed, saying that Megan is “sunshine in a bottle and it comes across,” even though they’d never met in person.

As far as children, Colson asked if he was going to have more babies in his future, as the 30-year-old is already a father to 12-year-old daughter Casie by ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Susan told him, “Yeah, it would be a girl. You have no problem having more children. It’s a choice. You have the ability to have another one if you want.” Megan has three sons by estranged husband Brian Austin Green, 47, so she’s love to have little girl. Susan even added that Colson future daughter “would be darling.”

Earlier in the podcast, Megan admitted that she immediately knew she had a future with Colson as soon as they met before filming was even underway. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he (Emmett) was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh.’ Because I knew – I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what.” Megan then went on to call Colson her “twin flame,” which is like a soul mate but super serious. The pair has been openly crazy about each other ever since making their romance official in late May, shortly after her split from Brian.