Brian Austin Green 'Struggling' 1 Month After Split From Megan Fox: 'He's Doing His Best' 

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Calabasas, CA - Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. 30 MAY 2020
Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus. 28 Mar 2020
Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. 23 Mar 2020
Brian Austin Green is having trouble moving on from his estranged wife, Megan Fox, HollywoodLife has learned. Despite being spotted out with model Tina Louise and reality star Courtney Stodden, Brian is struggling to picture life without Megan.

Brian Austin Green is trying to stay positive following his split from his estranged wife, Megan Fox. Though, after 10 years of marriage, the actor is having a hard time coping with the demise of their relationship, a source close to Brian tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Megan was always Brian’s dream girl. He’s always been open about that. He had a crush on her even before meeting her and would constantly tell friends he had to meet her — so this split has been very hard on him,” the insider explains.

Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

“Getting over her and the marriage has been very, very difficult and he’s struggling with it all. This breakup has rocked him big time and he’s doing his best,” the source admits, explaining, “He’s never been in love with anyone like he has Megan, and he truly feels like she was the love of his life.”

Those close to Brian believe there’s no salvaging a romantic relationship with Megan. “Friends think he’s still holding out a little hope she’ll come back again, because she has numerous times before. But, everyone close to them thinks this is done for good,” the source says.

While Brian can’t yet picture himself settling down with someone else, throwing himself into another romance isn’t at the top of his priority list. “He’s having trouble seeing himself long term with anyone else like he did with her. He’s just trying to focus on his kids and work,” the insider reveals, noting, “Seeing her with another man has been tough. He cannot wait until this pandemic ends and he can get back to filming. It’s what makes him happiest.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in the music video for his song, "Bloody Valentine."

Brian confirmed his split from Megan in May. The exes — who co-parent three children together, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010.

Megan has since moved on with rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared as his love interest in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on June 15 — two days after Brian shockingly stepped out with reality star, Courtney Stodden on June 13.

Following his split from Megan, Brian has been spotted out on numerous occasions with Courtney — who confirmed on March 3 that her divorce with actor Doug Hutchison was finalized. More recently, Brian was photographed grabbing lunch with Australian model, Tina Louise in Los Angeles on June 30.