Brian Austin Green: How He Really Feels About Courtney Stodden & Tina Louise After Dates

Fresh off his split from wife Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green was spotted on back-to-back dates with Tina Louise & Courtney Stodden! Sources tell us EXCLUSIVELY how Brian feels about both ladies.

Brian Austin Green, 46, appears to be enjoying the single life! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been spotted hanging with both Australian model Tina Louise, 39, and Courtney Stodden, 25, after the end of his nearly 10-year marriage to Megan Fox, 34 — but he’s not in the market for another “serious” relationship. “He likes that sexy almost bad girl looking vibe that Megan has so it’s no surprise he would find Tina attractive,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of his date with the Australian model.

“He is not looking for anything serious, though. This will be a long healing process for him,” they also added, referencing the end of his nearly 16-year long relationship with Megan. Hours after Brian was spotted having lunch with Tina at vegan SugarTaco — which she co-owns — the Los Angeles native got cozy in a hot tub with Courtney! The steamy hangout was revealed in a video that the 25-year-old shared to her Instagram account, which the actor wasn’t expecting her to do. “[Brian] likes his privacy and he probably never thought Courtney would release a video he gave her.”

“He is very normal and doesn’t consider himself a celebrity so it probably never occurred to him she’d do that,” the source explained. “He is famous because he loves to act, not because he wants to famous,” they also noted of Brian, who appeared on last summer’s spin-off BH90210. Shortly after the clip was shared, Brian voiced his bizarre opinion of Courtney in a paparazzi video. In the short clip, obtained by TMZ, he describes Courtney as “super nice but disappointing.”

While some fans took the comment as shade towards the former pageant queen, our source clarified that he didn’t intend to throw shade.”Brian is one of the nicest guys on the planet and would never go out of his way to bash someone. Despite his comments, he really would never mean to disrespect or shade anyone,” the insider dished.

“Friends could never see him seriously date Courtney because of her age and personality. If anything, that would just be a fun time for him. Brian likes a girl with a lot of depth to her and one who is taken seriously,” they also said, noting that his four kids — including Kassius, 18, with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, with Megan — and work are his focus. “He’s just trying to focus on his kids and work. He cannot wait until this pandemic ends and he can get back to filming. It’s what makes him happiest,” the source concluded.