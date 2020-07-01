Brian Austin Green & Courtney Stodden Cozy Up In A Hot Tub After His Date With Model Tina Louise

Courtney Stodden shared a video of herself getting cozy in a hot tub with a shirtless Brian Austin Green, just hours after he was spotted on a date with another model.

So much Brian Austin Green drama, so little time! The actor was seen getting cozy with new flame Courtney Stodden, just hours after a long, romantic lunch date with Aussie model Tina Louise. In the goofy June 30 video, posted to Instagram by Courtney, the pair sit in a hot tub and give a shout out to a fan named Ashley. “9021 now I kn0w…,” she captioned the short clip. The 25-year-old wore a strappy pink swimsuit and large hoop earrings, while Brian, 46, went shirtless. Courtney joked that she’d “never seen” the show, which shot Brian to fame, and that she didn’t know who he was.

Just hours prior, the BH90210 hunk had lunch with gorgeous Instagram model Tina Louise, spending two hours at vegan restaurant Sugar Taco on trendy Melrose Blvd. Afterwards, the pair left in Brian’s car. Tina looked so cute in a black halter mini-dress and black leather ankle boots for her lunch with Brian, while he went casual in a white graphic t-shirt and jeans. The pair sat at a table against the restaurant’s front window, and paparazzi were able to capture their leisurely meal and adoring facial expressions.

However, she isn’t the only lady he’s wining and dining. Brian and Courtney were seen dining at Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, CA on June 15! But, a source told HL there’s nothing romantic going on between the actor and model at the moment. “Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” the source close to Courtney told us. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment,” the source explained. “They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”