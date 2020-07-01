Tina Louise: 5 Things To Know About Model Spotted On A Date With Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green is trying to mend his broken heart from Megan Fox with a new lady. He was spotted on a sexy lunch date with Instagram model Tina Louise, and we’ve got five things to know about her.

New day, new date. After Brian Austin Green was photographed on several outings with Courtney Stodden, the BH90210 hunk spent a long, romantic lunch with gorgeous Instagram model Tina Louise. While Brian is still hurting from his nearly 10 year marriage to actress Megan Fox coming to an end in May, the 46-year-old actor isn’t sitting at home and moping. He and Tina, 39, had a two hour lunch on June 30 at vegan restaurant Sugar Taco on trendy Melrose Blvd. Afterwards, the pair left in Brian’s car.

Tina looked so cute in a black halter mini-dress and black leather ankle boots for her lunch with Brian, while he went casual in a white graphic t-shirt and jeans. The pair sat at a table against the restaurant’s front window, and paparazzi were able to capture their leisurely meal and adoring facial expressions. We’ve got five things to know about Tina.

1. Tina is Australian. She grew up on a farm in the small town of Castlemaine, in Victoria, Australia.

2. Tina first tasted fame after winning the honor of Australia’s hottest bikini model in 2007. Tina was first discovered by a photographer when she was 21-years-old. The photos he took of her landed Tina on the cover of Maxim Australia. From there she took home the Australia’s hottest bikini model title, which landed her in a number of swimsuit calendars in Australia and around the globe. Tina said in a 2015 Inked magazine profile that she eventually became Australia’s most downloaded model.

3. Heavily inked Tina got her first tattoo at age 18. She told Inked that when she officially became an adult, she got a small butterfly tattoo “to represent freedom.” She put off getting any more body art for nine more years due to her modeling career, eventually getting a cross at the age of 27. Tina says she didn’t start getting her arm sleeves done until she moved to Southern California. She told the mag that Kareem Masarani from Newport Tattoo has done nearly all of her arm artwork and other extensive inkings.

4. Tina was bullied for being “ugly” while growing up. Tina has a tattoo on her back that reads: “Theres nothing in a butterfly that tells you it’s going to be a butterfly,” which she told Inked “means don’t judge a book by its cover. I was bullied in school for being what they called ugly, I later became one of Australia’s top bikini models. So this quote I hold close to my heart.”

5. Tina is an investor in the vegan taco restaurant where she and Brian had lunch. Along with former Playboy Playmate Jayde Nicole and plant based recipe designer Brittany Littleton, Tina is an investor in the all-female team behind Sugar Taco. On June 13 she tweeted a photo of herself in front of the restaurant, celebrating that they made it through the three-month coronavirus closure. Tina wrote in the caption, “So excited guys!!!!! @sugartaco reopens next week!!! Friday 19th June from 12-9pm We survived!! Now come get ya tacos!”