Courtney Stodden Wears Brian Austin Green’s Hat In New Pic 5 Days After Their Lunch Date

Courtney Stodden has been spotted wearing Brian Austin Green’s baseball cap, just a few days after the duo dined together at a Mexican restaurant.

Just a few days after the pair stepped out for a surprising lunch date in California, Courtney Stodden has been spotted wearing a hat from Brian Austin Green‘s new line. The 25-year-old model was out-and-about in Hollywood on June 18 in a pair of black bike shorts a black Pink Floyd tee, similar to one worn by Brian’s ex Megan Fox earlier this month. She paired the look with a pair of black slides, and the baseball cap from Brian’s Someone Make America Great (SMAG) hat line.

The dark grey cap read, “someone make America great” in purple stitching and retails for $47 with all proceeds going to the ACLU. It comes five days after her June 15 outing at Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, CA with Brian, 46. But, a source told HL there’s nothing romantic going on between the actor and model at the moment.

“Brian and Courtney are just friends. They were out having a casual lunch, nothing more,” the source close to Courtney told us. “They both got out of long-term relationships around the same time, so they’re able to see eye to eye on a lot of the same things in terms of what they’re going through. There were no flirtations going on and it doesn’t seem that either one of them are in that mindset right at the moment,” the source explained. “They just chatted and had a relaxing lunch, and they might hang out again. But again, it was purely platonic.”

Last month, Brian confirmed he and actress Megan Fox had split after nearly 10 years of marriage. The exes — who co-parent three children together, sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010. On March 3, Courtney confirmed that her divorce with actor Doug Hutchison was finalized in a lengthy post on Instagram.

Megan, 34, is now dating rocker Machine Gun Kelly, 30, after she appeared in the new music video for his song “Bloody Valentine”. The new couple was spotted kissing and holding hands outside a Los Angeles bar on Monday night — the same day Brian stepped out with Courtney.