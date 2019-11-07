‘BH90210’ Cancelled: FOX Confirms ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot Won’t Return For Season 2

9021-No! FOX’s revival of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ has been cancelled, the network announced in a heartbreaking statement on Nov. 7.

Fans of Beverly Hills, 90210 must say goodbye to their favorite characters for a second time (or third, if you count The CW’s 90210), as FOX just revealed the BH90210 reboot won’t return for a second season. In a statement released to HollywoodLife on Nov 7, the network said, “We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country. Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie [Garth], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

The 6-episode series, which first debuted on Aug. 7, 2019, had the Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori playing themselves in a heightened version of reality inspired by their real lives and relationships, in which they dealt with launching a reboot of the 1990s TV series, Beverly Hills, 90210. Having parted ways 19 years after the original series ended in 2000, they reunited to get a reboot up and running, and were forced to reconcile their new lives with the complications of their histories together. The premiere was the summer’s most-watched program, but viewership declined with each episode that followed. FOX did not say whether or not ratings inspired their decision to not continue with the reboot series — rather, they claim that BH90210 was always intended to be “a limited comedy event series”. However, the cast had previously expressed interest in continuing to “work together … season after season”.

Just before the news was revealed, Brian hinted at the show’s cancellation on Instagram when he posted photos of The Peach Pit set, as well as his TV wife, La La Anthony, on Nov. 7. When a fan commented and asked when we would know about “a possible season two,” Brian said, “no more. Sorry”. Just a couple hours later, FOX revealed the news of BH90210‘s cancellation. See Brian’s pics and comment above.