Marloes Stevens: 5 Things To Know About The Model Pictured Kissing Cody Simpson In Malibu

Marloes Stevens turned out to be the mystery blonde photographed kissing and holding hands with Cody Simpson! Learn more about the model.

Cody Simpson caused a stir after he was photographed receiving a kiss on the cheek from a mystery blonde on Nov. 4. HollywoodLife can independently confirm that model Marloes Stevens was the singer’s affectionate lunch buddy, who was seen with Cody and friends during the lunch outing in Malibu! Marloes was also pictured holding hands with Cody amid their hangout.

For her outing with Cody, Marloes was wearing the same white jumper that she wore in a photo with her sister, Merel Stevens, that the model posted to Instagram in August. You can see the photo below! Now, learn more about the model who has seemed to catch the eye of Cody following his split from Miley Cyrus in Aug. 2020:

1. Cody is also following Marloes on Instagram. The Australian heartthrob is one of the over 4,000 people currently following Marloes’ Instagram page — which is a big deal, considering that Cody is only following 651 people, despite boasting more than 3.1 million followers. The model is also following Cody back on the platform.

2. It appears that Marloes just moved to Los Angeles. NTA Model Management — an LA-based agency that Marloes just signed to — announced at the end of Oct. 2020, “Welcoming the stunning @marloes_stevens to LA!!!”

3. Marloes is represented by another big modeling agency. In addition to NTA Model Management, Marloes is also represented by Elite Model Management NYC. The agency birthed the careers of some of the world’s most famous supermodels: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen, Iman Abdulmajid, Linda Evangelista and so forth.

5. Marloes is friends with a famous star from The Bachelorette. Marloes appears to be friendly with Andi Dorfman, who was the Season 10 lead of The Bachelorette. Marloes, along with other friends, decorated pumpkins with Andi in Oct. 2017 (you can see the group photo below).

4. Marloes has modeled for many brands. Marloes has modeled for companies like Ralph Lauren and W Beauty, and often poses for bridal designers as well (she attended the Martha Stewart Weddings Bridal Fashion Week Party in Oct. 2016).