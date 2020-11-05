Cody Simpson Gets A Kiss From Gorgeous Blonde On Lunch Date 3 Months After Miley Cyrus Split

Moving on! Nearly three months after his split from Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson packed on the PDA with a mystery woman while out in Malibu on Nov. 4.

Cody Simpson is enjoying the single life! The Australian singer was out with some friends in Malibu on Nov. 4, and he seemed to be getting a little extra friendly with one of the women at the table on their lunch date. The mystery blonde leaned in to give Cody a kiss on the cheek, and photographers snapped photos of the sweet moment.

Cody’s latest outing comes nearly three months after his high-profile split from Miley Cyrus, who he dated from Oct. 2019 until Aug. 2020. The two quietly split over the summer, and confirmed the news ahead of the release of Miley’s song, “Midnight Sky,” on Aug. 14. However, the exes appear to be on amicable terms following the breakup, as Cody publicly showed his support for the song after Miley dropped it.

Still, the 23-year-old hasn’t shied away from moving on, either. At the end of September, he was photographed grabbing ice cream with another unidentified woman, and a few days before that, he was on a juice date with another girl. It’s unclear if he’s been romantically involved with any of these ladies, but he’s certainly not sitting home wallowing in the split!

Miley and Cody were longtime friends before they got together romantically one year ago. The relationship began following Miley’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth, and her six-week rebound romance with Kaitlynn Carter. However, dating, and eventually breaking up, luckily hasn’t taken a toll on Miley and Cody’s close bond.

“They have really handled the breakup with complete maturity and are on great terms,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have each other’s backs and Cody is always there for Miley whenever she needs it. They are forever friends and forever connected.” Miley has not been romantically linked to anyone since the split. Instead, she’s been focusing on her music career, with an album coming out later this month.