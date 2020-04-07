Peter Weber Finally Reveals Whether He’s Dating Kelley Flanagan As They Quarantine Together

Two weeks after Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan first sparked romance rumors, ‘The Bachelor’ star is telling all about whether or not they’re actually an item while quarantined together.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan didn’t work out on The Bachelor, but they’re spending infinite amounts of time together now that the show is over! Peter has been quarantined with his pal from The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick, and Kelley in Chicago for more than two weeks now, which, of course, has led to speculation that he and Kelley are dating. However, Peter revealed on the April 7 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast that they are NOT a couple.

“Are we dating? No,” Peter said, point-blank. “I’m the first person to admit that I’ve been through so much. The last thing I need to do is jump into another relationship.” Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of 2019 while filming The Bachelor. However, they broke up weeks later, and at After the Final Rose in March, he revealed he was going to try to work things out with another contestant, Madison Prewett. It lasted two days before Peter and Madison ended things, and by the end of March, he was in Chicago with Kelley (who was also a contestant on his season).

“Kelley’s just someone that is just, honestly, there for me, and someone that I just really really appreciate,” Peter reveled. “I’m trying to be there for her and we just get along really well. We have good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds. I’m not saying nothing could happen. But right now, I’m just taking things really slow and enjoying each other’s time.” During the interview, Peter also admitted that he’s “definitely crushing” on Kelley, though, and he explained how they came to be quarantined together.

“We had met up in L.A. through a mutual friend, Kristian Haggerty [from Bachelor in Paradise],” Peter revealed. “Kelley is good friends with one of Kristian’s friends. I knew she was by herself, she didn’t have roommates. So I decided to fly out and spend some time with her and just take her mind off things. That’s when [they started to say] STAY HOME, so I decided to make this my home base.”

Kelley also made a guest appearance on the podcast, and admitted that being on The Bachelor was not the right experience for her. She also said that she felt that Peter was “manipulated” on the show, and that he’s a completely different person now, as well as the first time she met him before filming. These two might not be dating yet, but it sure looks like something could be brewing!