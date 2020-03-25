After splitting with Madison Prewett, Peter Weber is now enjoying the company of another ‘Bachelor’ contestant — Kelley Flanagan. The attorney was slung over Peter’s shoulders in her home base!

It’s like Season 24 of The Bachelor never ended. Peter Weber, 28, and Kelley Flanagan, 27, were seen getting very cozy with one another in Chicago on March 25, which TMZ was first to report. Kelley came in fifth place on Peter’s season of The Bachelor, but that all seemed like irrelevant history as Kelley hung over Peter’s back like a sack of flour on the Chicago Riverwalk! Keep in mind that Kelley, who works as an attorney, is based in Chicago — so what’s Peter doing in her hometown?

Peter had a big smile on his face as he had one arm securely wrapped around Kelley’s thigh. Meanwhile, Kelley held on by hooking her arm through Peter’s. Their body language was nothing short of flirty, which only fuels existing rumors that Peter and Kelley’s story didn’t end on The Bachelor.

Fans first suspected something was fishy when Chris Harrison announced it was “important” that Kelley was sitting in the audience at the live finale of The Bachelor on March 10. Yes, the very same finale in which fans witnessed Peter’s proposal to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, in Australia. However, the finale also showed Peter calling off the engagement a month later to pursue another contestant — Madison Prewett, 23! Alas, that romance didn’t work out either. Just two days after they expressed their love for one another on the After the Final Rose special, Peter and Madison announced that they split. Enter Kelley?

Here’s another interesting detail — even Peter’s mom, Barb, left a sweet note on Kelley’s Instagram after the finale! “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day. ❤️,” Barb wrote under Kelley’s March 10 post. And we all know how hard Barb is to impress!

Regardless, Kelley recently insisted that her relationship with Peter wasn’t romantic while responding to dating rumors. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now,” Kelley told E! News on March 12. “I’m not with Peter. I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.”