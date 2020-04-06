Hannah Ann Sluss Throws Shade At Peter Weber (Again) As He & Kelley Flanagan Team Up For New TikTok

Hannah Ann Sluss wasn’t impressed by Peter Weber’s magic skills in his latest TikTok with past ‘Bachelor’ contestant Kelley Flanagan, and the model took to Twitter to shade her former fiancé!

In case fans were still curious, there’s definitely no magic left between Hannah Ann Sluss and her one-time fiancé, Peter Weber. The former Bachelor, 28, shared yet another TikTok video on April 5 featuring his fifth-place runner-up, Kelley Flanagan, and his former cast member on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, Dustin Kendrick, doing their version of the open credits sequence from the popular ’90s show Full House. In the TikTok, Peter did a little bit of card magic and has been showing off his slide-of-hand on his Instagram account while he stays in quarantine with Kelley in her Chicago apartment. But Hannah wasn’t particularly impressed by Pilot Pete’s tricks.

The stunning model, 23, took to her Twitter account where she retweeted a comment from an original post that read, “Imagine how satisfied Hannah Ann must be to see her ex doing magic on Instagram.” The comment Hannah retweeted on April 2 read, “HAHAHA she’s like BYE BITCH see ya never,THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!!” The comment also featured a gif of Hannah Ann from the dramatic finale, where she told Peter, as he escorted her to the car following their explosive breakup, “Leave. Leave. Bye.”

But as Bachelor Nation knows all too well, this break-up has been anything but amicable. In the two-part finale of the season, Hannah Ann came completely prepared to let Peter know exactly how she felt following their split. Hannah completely told Peter off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone in the future. And that wasn’t the only criticism Hannah made of her former flame. She also took to Instagram to share a stunning photo with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann captioned the image. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.”

HAHAHA she's like BYE BITCH see ya never,THE QUEEN @HannahannSluss WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/KkMvqRZvxZ — Emily (@HeartHimlexox) April 2, 2020

Following Hannah Ann and Peter’s breakup, it seemed like Peter and his runner-up, Madison Prewett, were going to give their relationship another shot, after Madison memorably left Peter in Australia then returned to LA following his split from Hannah Ann. But only days after the live finale, Madison and Peter called it quits. Since then, the former Bachelor lead has been spending a lot of time with Kelley, as the pair continue to quarantine together amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As for Hannah, she’s looking forward to finally going on a date with someone special when everything has settled. “There’s one person in particular I’m excited to go on a date with after,” Hannah shared on The Viall Files with Bachelor alum Nick Viall. “He’s someone that’s been really nice and I’m excited to get to know more and it’s weird because when I’m actually liking someone now not the whole world knows about it. It’s nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail.”