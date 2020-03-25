Hannah Ann Sluss Teases Possible Romance After Peter Weber Split: A ‘Really Hot Guy’ Slid In My DMs

Hannah Ann Sluss happily talked about moving on from her ex Peter Weber when she revealed she’s ‘excited’ about someone ‘hot and cool’ in a podcast interview on Mar. 25.

Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, may have been in the spotlight for her heartbreaking breakup from Peter Weber, 28, on The Bachelor, but she’s now turning over a new leaf. The reality star talked to fellow Bachelor star Nick Viall, 39, about her future in dating when she sat down for an interview on his podcast The Viall Files and she revealed that there’s one particular person who’s been on her mind. Listen to the podcast episode with Hannah HERE.

“I actually haven’t been out on a legit date yet because before all of this was right before AFR and I was just going out with friends,” she told Nick on the Mar. 25 episode. “I couldn’t date anyone obviously because I could have still been engaged and now I’m definitely getting to know some people. There’s one person in particular I’m excited to go on a date with after.”

When Nick asked Hannah if that means she already set up a date, she admitted she has but she isn’t naming names. “This is going to be kept private,” she said. “He’s someone that’s been really nice and I’m excited to get to know more and it’s weird because when I’m actually liking someone now not the whole world knows about it. It’s nice just to have private conversations, slowly get to know someone and not have everyone know every detail.”

Although Hannah’s having fun getting to know a certain someone, she admitted she’s not going to be exclusive “for a while.” “I’m getting to know lots of different people but there is one person in particular who I’m excited to go n a date with after all this (the quarantine) is over.” She also revealed how she met the new person. “The move was he slid into my DMs and I was freaking out. It’s definitely someone cool and so hot. I’m excited.” She stopped on the details there though and refused to reveal his profession. I can’t [say his profession] because it’s going to give it away. It’s no one I’ve been seen with, but it is someone that I’m going to try to keep it private.”

In addition to discussing her personal life, Hannah opened up to Nick about whether or not she’d ever consider appearing on The Bachelorette. “I was not ready, I moved on, but right now, dating, no one knows about it,” she explained. “It’s private, but to be dating publicly again on such a national scale — not just one person, but 20+ different guys — that’s a huge responsibility. If i was going to do that, I would want to be so emotionally and mentally strong to where i could take that on.”