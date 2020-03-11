Hannah Ann Sluss Disses Peter Weber After ‘Bachelor’ Split: ‘No Turbulence Accepted’

Following Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber’s broken engagement and confrontation on ‘The Bachelor’, Hannah Ann took to social media to throw some serious shade at her ex.

Hannah Ann Sluss is understandably pissed at Peter Weber for the way he handled their engagement and breakup on The Bachelor, and she took to Instagram following the live finale on March 10 to reveal her final thoughts. The 23-year-old posted a photo of herself with pilot’s goggles on her shoulder, and threw major shade at Peter with a reference to his career as a pilot. “Flyin’ solo,” Hannah Ann wrote. “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.” The comments section was immediately flooded with supportive messages for Hannah Ann, as fans told her to keep her head up and assured her that she’ll find a better man than Peter anyway.

Hannah Ann and Peter got engaged during the finale of The Bachelor, but their bliss was short-lived. They broke up just weeks later when Hannah Ann visited Peter in California. He admitted that part of his heart was still with Madison Prewett, who broke up with him before the final rose ceremony that took place in Australia during filming. Hannah Ann was completely blindsided, and she was understandably pissed at Peter for not letting her know how torn he was when he proposed. She gave back the engagement ring that he proposed with, and they ended on pretty bitter terms.

The two didn’t reunite until they appeared live on After the Final Rose on March 10. Hannah Ann was clearly still reeling over the breakup, and called Peter out for making a commitment to marry her, and then going back on his word that he would fight through anything with her. She also told him off for “taking away [her] first engagement” and urged him to “become a real man” if he really wants to be with someone.

After his breakup with Hannah Ann, Peter reunited with Madison, and they both admitted that they were still in love with each other. They appeared on After the Final Rose together, and although they did not say that they are officially dating, they revealed that they’re taking their relationship “one day at a time.” Unfortunately, Peter’s family does not approve of his relationship with Madison, and they made it very clear during the live reunion show. Ever since the Webers met Hannah Ann, they were vocal about how much they felt that she belonged with Peter over Madison. Clearly, they have not gotten their wish, and seemed just as pissed at Peter as Hannah Ann was on ATFR.