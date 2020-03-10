‘The Bachelor’: Peter’s Mom Insists His Romance With Madison Is Going To ‘Fail’ After They Reunite

Peter Weber reunited with Madison Prewett on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, and his mom, Barbara, did not hold back from revealing her true feelings about the relationship.

Barbara Weber is NOT a fan of her son, Peter Weber‘s, relationship with Madison Prewett. Peter and Madison reunited after his breakup from Hannah Ann Sluss on The Bachelor finale, and Barbara appeared on After the Final Rose to reiterate that she does not think it’s going to work out between them. “He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” Barbara said, when Peter revealed that he and Madison have decided to take things “one day at a time” in their relationship. “That’s it. All his friends, his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. We’ve been trying to tell him.”

Peter wasn’t happy that his mom was butting into his relationship, and he cut her off at that point. “I’m telling you that I love Madison,” he insisted. “And that should be enough.” Madison also made sure to defend herself, and explained that the relationship is between her and Peter — no one else. Barbara revealed that the reason she was struggling so much with Peter and Madison’s relationship is because she saw what a better fit Hannah Ann was for was her son.

“I disagree,” Madison fired back. “This isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on the show, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand that, as a mother, you’re obviously going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me — it’s me choosing Peter.”

Still, by the end of the back-and-forth, it was clear that Barbara was not on-board. Peter’s dad, Peter Weber Sr., also weighed in, and explained that there were simply too many differences between Madison and Peter for it to work out between them. However, Peter said that this is something that he’s “willing to take in stride” and continue to work on with Madison.

The Weber’s issues with Madison began before they even spent time with her in Australia on The Bachelor. Peter explained that he and Madison had started to have some difficulties because she didn’t want him to sleep with anyone else in the fantasy suites, and he admittedly had been intimate with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller. Knowing that, Madison told him that she wouldn’t be able to accept an engagement. Peter’s family was concerned about Peter and Madison’s different values and lifestyles, and thought thath they were too different to make the relationship work. Barbara also revealed on After the Final Rose that she wasn’t happy because Madison made the family wait THREE hours to meet her as she grappled with her feelings.

During filming, Madison felt the same way about her and Peter’s differences, which is why she ended things with him before the final rose ceremony. At that point, he chose Hannah Ann and proposed to her, which made his family super happy. However, it wasn’t long before Hannah Ann learned that Peter still had feelings for Madison, and their relationship ended. Madison found out about the breakup, and admitted that she was still in love with Peter, so they met up to hash things out ahead of After the Final Rose. Unfortunately, they have a lot of work to do to win over Peter’s family now.