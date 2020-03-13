Watch
Hollywood Life

Hannah Ann Admits Watching ‘The Bachelor’ Helped Her Through Breakup: Peter ‘Misled’ Me

hannah ann sluss
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
THE BACHELOR - Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Maarten de Boer) PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter and Madison discuss where they left off in the hot seat during the second night of the live special, season finale event of "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) MADISON, PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison appeared live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. It’s all on night two of the two-night, live special, season finale event on "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) PETER WEBER
THE BACHELOR - "The Bachelor: Season Finale Part 2" - Peter and Hannah Ann discuss their relationship in the hot seat during the second night of the live special, season finale event of "The Bachelor," TUESDAY, MARCH 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON, HANNAH ANN, PETER WEBER View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Seeing Peter Weber date other women on ‘The Bachelor’ proved to be a cathartic experience for Hannah Ann Sluss, who he proposed to, then dumped, in a matter of months.

Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber’s relationship ended earlier this year while their season of The Bachelor was still playing out on television. However, despite the heartbreak she was facing, Hannah Ann didn’t shy away from watching the happier times when the show aired. “Watching the season has been very helpful in working through any unresolved feelings I had towards Peter,” Hannah Ann admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was able to watch my ex-fiance not only make out with every girl, but see him mislead me and betray me. That alone gave me the closure I needed. Sometimes, knowing that you deserve better is the closure you need.”

When Hannah Ann got engaged to Peter on The Bachelor finale, she had no idea how strong his feelings still were for Madison Prewett, who had left the show just two days prior. She accepted the proposal without being aware of just how intense Peter and Madison’s connection was, and said that she felt extremely blindsided when she eventually found out that Peter still had feelings for her. Once Peter told Hannah Ann that he couldn’t give her his full heart, because some of it still belonged with Madison, the relationship ended. The exes reunited for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose on March 10.

“It was a lot of pent up emotion that I had over the last five weeks after our breakup,” Hannah Ann admitted, of the encounter. “[I was able] to sit down, look him in the eyes and show him I’ve moved on, I’m strong and I’m going to be fine without you.”

Hannah Ann also expanded on what happened the day that she and Peter broke up, and said that even though they were having issues, she did not expect the conversation to go as it did. “Walking into that day, we both knew there were going to be cameras,” she revealed. “We were working through the unresolved issues he had [with Madison]. I told him prior to going to L.A., I was like, hey, if you want to break up, just give me a heads up. He was like, no, we’re going to work through this. He told me to trust him, so I trusted him. That day was the very first time I heard, ‘I can’t give you my full heart.”

In the end, Peter wound up reconnecting with Madison, and on After the Final Rose they revealed that they were dating and working through things “one day at a time.” However, their differences — and, likely, Peter’s family’s disapproval — proved to be too much to handle, and they announced their decision to break up on March 12, just hours after Hannah Ann taped her Ellen interview. Before knowing about the split, Hannah Ann said she wishes Peter and Madison “the best,” but vowed that she’ll be “staying out of it!”