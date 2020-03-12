Hannah Ann Sluss Confirms She’s Single & Wants To Date Tyler Cameron After Peter Weber Split

Now that Hannah Ann Sluss’ breakup from Peter Weber is out in the open, she’s ready to move on — and she has her eye on fellow Bachelor Nation star, Tyler Cameron!

Heads up, Tyler Cameron — someone’s crushin’ on you! Hannah Ann Sluss appears on the March 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show with guest host, Sean Hayes, and in this preview clip, he asks her some rapid fire questions. First up: Is she single after her split from Peter Weber on The Bachelor?! Hannah Ann wastes no time answering that one, and confirms that she’s single and “ready to mingle” after her time on the show.

Sean then asks Hannah Ann who she would want to date from the Bachelor world, and once again, there’s no hesitation. “I think this is the easiest question,” she admits. “Tyler Cameron!” Like Peter, Tyler was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He was an obvious fan-favorite, and kept his post-show status by dating Gigi Hadid for a few months after filming in 2019. Hannah Ann very well may have a chance to get together with Tyler in summer 2020, should they both appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Sean asks Hannah Ann about that possibility, and she admits she doesn’t know right now, but hints that there “could be a bikini waiting” for her.

One question that Hannah Ann isn’t so thrilled to answer is whether or not her ex, Peter, is a good kisser. She brushes the question off and even tells Sean, “Ehhhh, I don’t know about that.” Awkward! Of course, we don’t blame Hannah Ann for throwing shade at Peter — after all, her completely broke her heart on The Bachelor.

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann during the show’s finale, despite knowing that part of his heart was still with Madison Prewett, who dumped him before the final rose ceremony. Hannah Ann was unaware that Peter still had such strong feelings for Madison when she accepted his proposal, and weeks later, she accused him of blindsiding her by not sharing that news until they were already engaged. The situation took a major toll on Peter and Hannah Ann’s relationship, and their engagement ended after just a few months. Peter then reconnected with Madison, and they’re currently trying to work things out with each other.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hannah Ann admits that she regrets trusting Peter, but has no regrets about falling in love with him. Hannah Ann has been praised for keeping her composure after her split from Peter, and for telling him off during After the Final Rose. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for her!