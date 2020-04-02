Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Dance In New TikTok Video After Sparking Romance Rumors

‘The Bachelor’ stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are seemingly quarantined together, and they’re not keeping it a secret! The pair danced with their friends in a funny TikTok video.

Peter Weber, 28, and Kelley Flanagan, 27, have shown off their best dance moves on TikTok, amid rumors The Bachelor alums are dating! The pair appeared in a TikTok video, doing the “Something New” challenge set to the track by Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign. Although Peter was slightly off-beat, he had the choreography locked down, as did Kelley, and fellow Bachelor contestant Dustin Kendrick, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season. Talk about a reunion! Although Kelley came in fifth place on Peter’s season of reality dating series, the pilot didn’t find love with either of his top picks, and it seems the rumored couple are now quarantined together in Chicago amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The pair were first spotted getting very cozy with one another in Chicago on March 25, as Kelley hung over Peter’s back like a sack of flour on the Chicago Riverwalk! Keep in mind that Kelley, who works as an attorney, is based in Chicago — so what else could Peter be doing in her hometown? Peter had a big smile on his face as he had one arm securely wrapped around Kelley’s thigh. Meanwhile, Kelley held on by hooking her arm through Peter’s. Their body language was nothing short of flirty, which only fuels existing rumors that Peter and Kelley’s story didn’t end on The Bachelor.

Fans first suspected something was fishy when Chris Harrison announced it was “important” that Kelley was sitting in the audience at the live finale of The Bachelor on March 10. Yes, the very same finale in which fans witnessed Peter’s proposal to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, 23, in Australia. However, the finale also showed Peter calling off the engagement a month later to pursue another contestant — Madison Prewett, 23! Alas, that romance didn’t work out either. Just two days after they expressed their love for one another on the After the Final Rose special, Peter and Madison announced that they split. Enter Kelley?

Regardless, Kelley recently insisted that her relationship with Peter wasn’t romantic while responding to dating rumors. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now,” Kelley told E! News on March 12. “I’m not with Peter. I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter.”