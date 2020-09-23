It’s getting serious between Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi! In fact, the model even took her new beau on a tropical getaway where they were joined by her famous parents.

Jacob Elordi has officially been invited on a Gerber family vacation! The actor is currently vacationing with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in Los Cabos, Mexico. The group was photographed lounging in their private villa. They were all wearing beachwear, with Kaia and Jacob seated close together, and Rande and Cindy right nearby.

Jacob looked comfortable as he read a book while laying beside Kaia. Meanwhile, Kaia tanned her back by laying on her stomach. Cindy looked as good as ever in her loose-fitting cover up, and Rande was shirtless as he spent some time in the shade and looked at his phone.

Things seem to be getting serious fairly quickly for Jacob and Kaia, who were first linked after being spotted together on Labor Day in New York City. Fans in the Big Apple caught the two holding hands while strolling around the city, and the photos quickly went viral online. Since then, the young lovebird have been photographed out and about a number of times — and they haven’t been shy about holding hands and showing affection for one another!

While Kaia was previously in a brief relationship with Pete Davidson earlier this year, Jacob was linked to his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. It appears that the two stars have stayed friendly since their split, as Jacob was quick to congratulate his ex when she won an Emmy Award for her role on the show on Sept. 20. When Zendaya posted about the win on her Instagram, Jacob popped into the comments section to say, “Congratulations captain. Bravo.”

Jacob is also friendly with another one of his famous exes, Joey King. The two started dating after meeting on set of The Kissing Booth, but broke up before filming The Kissing Booth 2, which came out earlier this year. Luckily, they were able to put any awkwardness behind them to give fans a great sequel.

However, Joey admitted in a recent interview that it “wasn’t easy” for her to film the movie with her ex. “There’s so much I want to say,” she told Cosmopolitan. “What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life….I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care so much about is complete.”