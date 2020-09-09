Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi continued to spark relationship rumors after the two were spotted hitting up the gym in New York City! Check out the pics of the potential new couple!

Are these two a hot new item? Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi kept stoking the flames of their potential love when they were spotted leaving a gym in New York City together on September 9th. In the snaps, the stunning model, 19, and Euphoria star, 23, took a stroll in the Big Apple after breaking a sweat. Kaia looked fit and fashionable in a matching crop top and leggings, with wisps of her pink hair pulled back.

Jacob, meanwhile, wore a baggy graphic T-shirt with a pair of Nike gym shorts. Although they didn’t look especially couple-like, Kaia and Jacob maintained a safe distance from one another and wore protective face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans have been wondering whether or not Kaia and Jacob are more than just gym buddies, and one fan might have offered some helpful evidence!

Over the Labor Day weekend, a fan took to Twitter to share that they saw something incredibly adorable between the two young stars. “I just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold,” the admirer wrote on the social media platform. Some fans even snapped pics of the two looking cute and cozy with one another! It seems, too, that Jacob has been hanging out with members of Kaia’s crew.

Prior to his NYC get-together with Kaia, Jacob was captured giving a sweet smooch to the model’s BFF and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. Tommy has made appearances on Kaia’s IG before, making her connection to Jacob even stronger. Prior to being linked to Kaia, Jacob was in rumored to be dating his Euphoria co-star and newly-minted Emmy nominee Zendaya! The pair were spotted getting cozy all around New York City and Los Angeles in early 2020, and Jacob even kissed Zendaya on the head during one of their potential dates!

The Kissing Booth star was also in another high profile relationship before, with his co-star Joey King. The two actually broke up prior to filming the sequel and upcoming third installment of the Netflix teen romcom. Instead of feeding into drama, though, the two kept things incredibly professional. “Elle Evans (Joey King) needs her Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete,” the young actress shared in an interview about working with her ex.