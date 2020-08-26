‘Kissing Booth’ Star Jacob Elordi Kisses ’13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman In Sweet New Pic

Netflix fans swooned over the sweet way Jacob Elordi showed love to his friend, ’13 Reasons Why’ star Tommy Dorfman. The kiss was platonic, however, since Tommy is married!

Life imitated art when Jacob Elordi, who plays Noah Flynn in the Kissing Booth film series, decided to do some kissing in real life. The 23-year-old actor planted a kiss on the cheek of Tommy Dorfman, 28, while hugging the 13 Reasons Why star by a smoothie bowl stand! Tommy returned the affection by playfully grabbing the back of Jacob’s leg as they waited by the cashier window. Someone caught the candid moments on camera, and Tommy shared the photos to Instagram on Aug. 26.

“♡ @jacobelordi,” Tommy simply captioned the post, which also included a photo of the Netflix stars huddled close on a boat during their nature getaway. However, Tommy — who is gender-nonconforming — is very much taken after marrying Peter Zurkuhlen in 2016. Regardless, fans loved seeing the actors normalize friend-to-friend affection. Tommy even shared a cute photo of Jacob in the woods on their Instagram Story, which you can see below!

Tommy Dorfman shared this snapshot of Jacob Elordi on their Instagram Story on Aug. 26, 2020. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Jacob has been most recently linked to his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, 23. Although a romance has yet to be confirmed, the castmates have been spotted on a number of outings, like their trip to the flea market in March of 2020, a hangout in New York City in Feb. 2020 (Jacob was photographed kissing Zendaya on the head), and a getaway to Athens, Greece in Aug. 2019.

However, it’s apparent that Jacob is also just an affectionate person — as you can see in the photos above! He even referred to Zendaya as his “sister,” not girlfriend, during an interview with GQ Australia in Nov. 2019. What was official, though, was Jacob’s relationship with another co-star: Joey King, 21. They dated between 2017 and 2018, but broke up by the fall of 2018, after the first Kissing Booth movie arrived on Netflix. The exes still had to reunite for the sequel, which even Joey admitted wasn’t exactly “easy.”

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them,” Joey said in her Sept. 2020 cover story for Cosmopolitan Magazine.